College football: UC Davis rolls Northern Colorado to remain in FCS playoff race

Joe Davidson
·2 min read
Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The UC Davis Aggies have found a new gear, and the hope is that rolling momentum will propel them back into the FCS playoffs for the third time since 2018.

The Aggies blasted Northern Colorado 58-10 on Saturday afternoon at Nottingham Field in Big Sky Conference action.

UCD moved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Sky with its second consecutive offensive outburst. Miles Hastings completed 18 of 21 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yard strike to Josh Gale, who caught the short pass and then was off to the races.

Hastings founds Whitney High School graduate Justin Kraft for a 19-yard touchdown late in the half for a 27-3 lead, Isaiah Gomez kicked three field goals, including shots of 43 and 46 yards, and George Moreno and Lan Larison had big plays to spark UCD, which has scored 114 points in its last two games. That’s the most in a two-game stretch in the program’s Division I era and the most since 2000. Last week, UCD beat Northern Arizona 56-27.

Moreno’s 40-yard interception return for a score gave UCD a 13-3 lead early in the second quarter, and Larison’s 75-yard scoring sprint made it 48-10 with 14:39 left to play.

Hastings also hit C.J. Hutton for a two-yard touchdown, capping a 41-point unanswered run, and Rex Connors paced the Aggies defense with 10 tackles and came up with his fourth interception of the season as UCD won its third straight over the Bears, who fell to 2-6 and 1-4.

UCD plays its next two games at home at Health Stadium, facing Cal Poly on Oct. 29 and Idaho State on Nov. 5. The Aggies likely need to run the table for a shot at the FCS playoffs.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Bianca Andreescu earns straight-sets victory over Teichmann at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann of Spain at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open on Monday. The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the one hour, 20-minute match. The 22-year-old Andreescu will next face Petra Kvitova of Czechia, who defeated Bernarda Pera of Croatia 6-3, 7-5. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc