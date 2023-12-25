College football transfer portal tracker: Florida State QB Tate Rodemaker to enter transfer portal

For a complete list of this year's transfers, follow Rivals.com's tracker.

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenith of 247 Sports. He will not play in the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Saturday.

That likely means the Seminoles will turn to third-string QB Brock Glenn for the game.

Rodemaker started a game for the Seminoles late in the season after starter Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending leg injury. After Travis went down, Rodemaker entered the game against North Alabama and led the way to a win, while also starting a victory over Florida the following week.

Rodemaker suffered a concussion against Florida and had to sit out the ACC title game against Louisville, when Glenn filled in and managed to keep FSU undefeated at a perfect 13-0 on the season.

Despite the perfect record, the Seminoles were left out of the four-team College Football Playoff in controversial fashion.

Dante Moore transfers to Oregon, where he originally committed

Dante Moore’s time at UCLA has lasted just one season.

The former five-star recruit, after entering the transfer portal last month, committed to Oregon on Monday night — which will keep him in the Big Ten once both schools join the league this summer. Moore will likely slot in behind Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Oklahoma earlier in December. For Moore, he winds up at the school where he originally verbally committed last year before flipping to UCLA.

Moore's commitment was a coup at the time for UCLA and coach Chip Kelly. Moore was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 and the top recruit in the state of Michigan.

"For these next upcoming years, I just want to go to a place where I can get developed," Moore told 247Sports. "That's the main thing is really development, making sure you're bettering yourself every day and having a staff around you that's going to help develop you. So I'd say the biggest things are going to a place where I can get developed and continue to love and have fun playing football and be around a place that loves college football and be around great athletes."

Moore struggled in his first season of college football. He played in nine games and was 114-of-213 passing for 1,610 yards and 11 TDs. He also threw nine interceptions and had rough outings on the road, especially.

Moore completed less than 50% of his passes in road losses to Utah and Oregon State and threw two touchdowns to four interceptions. After he was 14-of-33 passing for 165 yards and a TD and three interceptions against Oregon State on Oct. 14, he played in just two games and threw a combined 12 passes before he attempted 38 throws in UCLA’s regular-season ending loss to Cal.

Texas QB Maalik Murphy transfers to Duke

Per ESPN, Texas QB Maalik Murphy is heading to Duke. He's a massive commitment for new Duke coach Manny Diaz and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Murphy has appeared in three games this season, throwing for 477 yards on 6.7 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Texas was 2-0 in the games he started.

Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson commits to Kentucky

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was in the transfer portal less than a week.

After entering the portal on Friday, Dumas-Johnson posted to Instagram on Wednesday that he was committing to Kentucky. He joins former Georgia teammate Brock Vandagriff with the Wildcats.

The two-year starter has been a significant contributor since he enrolled. Dumas Johnson played in just nine games in 2023 due to injuries and had 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

He had 70 tackles and nine tackles for loss in 15 games as a sophomore in 2022. Before being an impact player a season ago, Johnson had 21 tackles as a freshman in 14 appearances.

Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord commits to Syracuse

Kyle McCord is heading to the ACC.

The former Ohio State quarterback has committed to Syracuse for his final season of college football in 2024. McCord is a massive get for new Syracuse coach Fran Brown as Brown looks to reshape the Orange’s roster ahead of his first season. McCord visited Syracuse over the weekend.

McCord entered the transfer portal as soon as it opened on Monday and his decision was one of the biggest surprises of December. It came a day after Ohio State was selected to play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri and after coach Ryan Day didn’t unequivocally state that McCord was the team’s starter heading into 2024.

McCord was 229-of-348 passing for 3,170 yards and 24 TDs with six interceptions in his only season as the Buckeyes’ starter. Five of his six interceptions came in the final five games of the season and he threw two in Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. It was the third straight time Ohio State had lost to the Wolverines.

He also joins former Georgia wide receivers Zeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks as transfer additions for the Syracuse offense. Brown, a New Jersey native, was the defensive backs coach for the Bulldogs before he was hired as Syracuse’s head coach.

USC QB and ex-5-star recruit Malachi Nelson reportedly entering portal

Former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson is reportedly looking to continue his college career elsewhere.

The USC QB is intending to enter the transfer portal according to multiple reports. Nelson didn't see much playing time in 2023 behind 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams during his freshman season. He was also recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Nelson was the No. 4 pro-style QB in the class of 2023 according to Rivals. His transfer means that two of the top four pro-style QBs in the class are transferring after their freshman seasons; UCLA QB Dante Moore entered the transfer portal earlier in the month.

USC is widely expected to sign a transfer quarterback ahead of the 2024 season to be Williams' presumptive successor. Former Kansas State QB Will Howard was on campus for a visit over the weekend.

Toledo QB DeQuan Finn transfers to Baylor

Toledo QB DeQuan Finn is heading to Baylor.

Finn announced Sunday night that he was committing to the Bears. Baylor needed a starting QB after Blake Shapen had transferred.

Finn has been the Rockets’ starter for the past three seasons as he’s emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the MAC. Finn started all 13 games for Toledo this season and was 201-of-317 passing for 2,657 yards and 22 TDs with nine interceptions. He also rushed 123 times for 563 yards and seven touchdowns.

For his career, Finn is 540-of-896 passing for 7,079 yards and 63 TDs with 23 interceptions. He’s also rushed 390 times for 1,837 yards. Since he’s spent five seasons at Toledo, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Vanderbilt lands Nate Johnson

Former Utah quarterback Nate Johnson is heading to Vanderbilt.

Johnson committed to Vanderbilt on Sunday night and is immediately in line to start for the Commodores in 2024. Johnson opened the 2023 season splitting time with Bryson Barnes at QB for the Utes because of Cameron Rising's knee injury.

Johnson ceded playing time to Barnes as the season went on but has three years of eligibility remaining. Over eight games, Johnson was 39-of-72 passing for 499 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 49 times for 235 yards and four scores. The 2022 recruit was a three-star dual-threat prospect.

Will Rogers goes to Washington

Washington has found its new quarterback.

Former Mississippi State QB Will Rogers told ESPN that he was committing to the Huskies on Friday night. Rogers visited Washington on Friday.

Rogers has one season of eligibility remaining and should be a fantastic fit in Washington’s high-octane offense to succeed Michael Penix Jr. Rogers was extremely productive in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system at MSU and struggled with injuries in 2023.

The four-year starter is the career leader in TD passes for the Bulldogs. He threw for over 4,700 yards in 2021 and threw for nearly 4,000 yards in 2022. He played in just eight games in 2023 as MSU struggled in its first season after Leach’s sudden death a year ago and threw for just 1,626 yards and 12 TDs.

Rogers is 1,301-of-1,876 passing for 12,315 yards and 94 TD to just 28 interceptions over four years of college football. He could end up in the top 10 in career passing yards with a productive season at Washington. Rogers currently ranks 39th among college quarterbacks all-time and is less than 3,000 yards from sixth place.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson to transfer

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson will have a new school for his sixth and final year of college football.

The three-year starter said he was entering the transfer portal on Saturday. His announcement came over a week after he said he hadn’t decided if he was going to transfer in response to a report that he was expected to enter the portal.

Jefferson played in all 12 of Arkansas’ games in 2023 though he left the season-ending loss to Missouri early with an injury. Jefferson’s stats declined as Arkansas’ play declined this season. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left after the 2022 season to take the same position at TCU.

For his career, Jefferson is 626-of-962 passing for 7,911 yards and 67 TDs to just 18 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,876 yards and 21 TDs. Jefferson threw for over 2,600 yards and rushed for over 600 yards as a junior in 2022 with 33 total touchdowns.

USC WR Mario Williams looking for a new school

USC wide receiver Mario Williams became the most notable potential two-time transfer to enter the portal after the NCAA’s announcement Friday.

After a court ruling against it earlier in the week, the NCAA said that players can transfer a second time and be immediately eligible through the end of the school year. Hours after the NCAA’s statement, On3 reported that Williams had entered the portal.

Williams came to USC from Oklahoma along with QB Caleb Williams when the Trojans hired Lincoln Riley as head coach. Williams had 29 catches for 305 yards and two scores in 2023.

A season ago, he had 40 grabs for 631 yards and five TDs. Over three seasons, Williams has tallied 104 catches for 1,316 yards and 11 scores.

Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke commits to Indiana

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke is heading to Indiana to play for new coach Curt Cignetti.

Very excited to announce that I am committing to Indiana University for my final year of Eligibility! #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/lbeI0JFevx — Kurtis Rourke (@Kurtis_rourke7) December 14, 2023

Rourke had a phenomenal 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury 11 games into the season. He was 244-of-353 passing for 3,257 yards and 25 TDs to just four interceptions. He also had rushed for 245 yards and four scores and was named the MAC offensive player of the year.

He returned for the 2023 season and played in 11 games but his stats took a step back. Rourke was 195-of-307 passing for 2,207 yards and 11 TDs this season.

Rourke's commitment to Indiana could mean the Hoosiers are out of the running for James Madison QB Jordan McCloud. After Indiana hired Cignetti from JMU and McCloud entered the portal, the Hoosiers felt like a natural fit.

Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to Michigan State

Former Oregon State No. 2 QB Aidan Chiles told ESPN on Thursday that he was transferring to Michigan State.

Chiles, a freshman in 2023, follows coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing. Chiles saw playing time behind starting QB DJ Uiagalelei in 2023 and has three years of eligibility remaining. Uiagalelei is also in the transfer portal.

Chiles is in line to be Michigan State's starting QB in 2024 barring another significant addition from the transfer portal. All three Spartan QBs from 2023 entered the portal after the season and Noah Kim announced earlier in the week that he was heading to Coastal Carolina.

Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders off to South Carolina

Former Arkansas RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders said Wednesday night that he was committing to South Carolina.

Sanders was especially productive in 2022. He had 222 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 TDs while also catching 28 passes for 271 yards and two scores. He was one of the best rushers in the SEC.

Sanders was hampered by injuries in 2023, however. He appeared in just six games and had 62 carries for 209 yards as the entire Razorbacks team took a step back.

South Carolina leading rusher Mario Anderson is not returning in 2024, so there’s a big opening for Sanders in the backfield. Sanders’ transfer comes days after Missouri got a commitment from Georgia State rusher Marcus Carroll. He rushed 274 times for 1,350 yards in 2023 with 13 TDs. Like South Carolina, Missouri has a big hole to fill in the backfield in 2024 as all-SEC rusher Cody Schrader is out of eligibility.

Colorado's Anthony Hankerson to Oregon State

Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson is heading to Oregon State. Hankerson announced Wednesday night that he was joining the Buffaloes’ former conference rival.

Hankerson got the most carries for Colorado in 2023 with 78 rushes for 319 yards. He averaged just 4.1 yards a carry as Colorado struggled to run the ball with any consistency. The Buffaloes lost eight of their last nine games to finish the season at 4-8.

Hankerson had just two fewer yards than freshman Dylan Edwards and with RB Alton McCaskill set to be fully healthy in 2024, decided to head west. Oregon State needs to replace No. 2 leading rusher Deshaun Fenwick as it enters life in the Pac-2.

Grayson McCall heading to NC State

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall is heading to North Carolina State for his fifth and final season of eligibility.

McCall was a coveted member of the transfer portal a season ago but stayed at Coastal Carolina for a fifth season in 2023. The four-year starter had his most success under former coach Jamey Chadwell. In 33 games from 2020-22, McCall completed two-thirds of his passes while throwing for 77 TDs and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 17 scores across those three seasons.

His numbers declined across the board in 2023 in Tim Beck’s first season in charge after Chadwell left for Liberty. McCall played in just seven games due to injury and averaged a career-low 8.6 yards an attempt with 10 TDs and six interceptions.

McCall fills a need at QB for the Wolfpack. NC State added former Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong before the season and Armstrong was named the starter ahead of the season. But coach Dave Doeren made a QB change before September was over and M.J. Morris replaced Armstrong as the team's starter.

Morris played in just four games in 2023 before telling the coaching staff that he wanted to keep his redshirt status for the season. That put Armstrong back in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. Armstrong is out of eligibility after 2023 and Morris is in the transfer portal.

Dillon Gabriel commits to Oregon

Oregon has found its replacement for Heisman finalist Bo Nix.

Former Oklahoma and UCF QB Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday that he had committed to the Ducks for his final season of college football in 2024. Gabriel entered the transfer portal on Monday after two seasons with the Sooners. The Hawaii native gave former Oregon QB and 2014 Heisman winner Marcus Mariota a shoutout in his commitment post.

Gabriel is entering his sixth season of college football and can transfer immediately a second time because he’s a graduate transfer. He was one of the better quarterbacks in college football this season as he was 266-of-384 passing for 3,660 yards and 30 TDs to just six interceptions.

He’s a ready-made replacement for Nix, who blossomed in his two seasons with the Ducks after transferring to Oregon. Nix leads the country in completion percentage — and can set the single-season record with a sterling performance in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty — and is tied with LSU QB Jayden Daniels for the most TD passes in college football.

Gabriel has played in 50 games over three seasons at UCF and two with the Sooners. He’s thrown for 14,865 yards and 125 TDs in his college career and it’s not a stretch to see him putting up numbers similar to Nix in 2024. Gabriel will likely be a preseason Heisman favorite entering next season.

Tyler Van Dyke headed to Wisconsin

Tyler Van Dyke, a three-year starter at Miami, is transferring to Wisconsin, the quarterback announced Tuesday. Van Dyke had an up-and-down career at Miami as he dealt with an array of coaching changes. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 after being thrust into the lineup for an injured D'Eriq King.

After head coach Manny Diaz was fired and offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee became the SMU head coach, Van Dyke struggled in 2022 as the Hurricanes transitioned to the Mario Cristobal era. Cristobal's first OC hire was Josh Gattis, but that lasted only one year.

Things were better for Van Dyke this year with new OC Shannon Dawson, particularly early in the season, but he ended up struggling as the season progressed. He dealt with a few injuries and was benched in favor of freshman Emory Williams for the Florida State game, but Van Dyke played Miami's last two games after Williams was injured.

In three seasons, Van Dyke threw for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.

He'll likely be the frontrunner to be the Badgers' starter in 2024, which is expected to be his final year of eligibility.

Boise State QB Taylen Green commits to Arkansas

Boise State QB Taylen Green said Monday that he had committed to Arkansas.

”I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.“

Psalms 32:8 NIV 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/41ZHcAHPYX — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 11, 2023

Green appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons with the Broncos and was a key part of the team’s late-season run to the Mountain West title. He threw for 226 yards and rushed eight times for 90 yards while scoring four total TDs in the Broncos’ MWC title game win over UNLV.

For his career, Green is 287-of-483 passing for 3,794 yards and 25 TDs and 15 interceptions. He’s also rushed 164 times for 1,026 yards and 19 TDs.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson recently completed his fifth season with the school. Sam Pittman is returning as the team's head coach and former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino is the team's new offensive coordinator.

QB Blake Shapen headed to Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, a multi-year starter at quarterback for Baylor, told ESPN that he plans to transfer to Mississippi State. Shapen started two games in 2021 and then became the Bears' full-time starter over the past two seasons. However, Shapen dealt with multiple injuries this season as Baylor struggled to a 3-9 record.

For his career, Shapen has thrown for 5,574 yards and 36 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while completing 63.7% of his attempts. He also has six career rushing touchdowns.

He'll immediately be eligible to play in 2024.

Ex-5-star recruit Brock Vandagriff heading from Georgia to Kentucky

Backup Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff announced Monday that he was transferring from the Bulldogs. Wednesday, he said he was transferring to Kentucky.

Vandagriff served as the backup to Carson Beck in 2023 after he signed with Georgia in 2021. Vandagriff was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021 and the No. 2 pro-style QB in the class behind Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

Vandagriff will be in line to take over for Devin Leary at Kentucky. Leary transferred to Lexington ahead of the 2023 season from NC State.

Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton to enter portal

Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton tweeted Tuesday night that he planned to enter the transfer portal.

Im Sorry Nole Nation I Plan To Enter The Transfer Portal….. — Pat Payton (@PatPayton6) December 5, 2023

Payton was tied for the third on the team with six sacks and was part of an impressive pass-rushing rotation for the Seminoles. The redshirt sophomore had 42 total tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also had 10 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Five Florida State players had at least five sacks this season as the Seminoles’ defensive front was one of the best in the country. That dominance was on full display in the ACC title game win over Louisville, but it wasn’t enough to get the Seminoles into the College Football Playoff despite a 13-0 record because of QB Jordan Travis’ leg injury.

Washington State QB Cameron Ward in portal

Washington State QB Cameron Ward is transferring.

Ward announced Friday that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The former FCS quarterback played the last two seasons for the Cougars.

Ward will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer market. He was 323-of-485 passing for 3,736 yards and 25 TDs to seven interceptions in 2023. Ward threw for 6,968 yards and 48 TDs with just 16 interceptions over his two seasons with the Cougars.

His move means that both Washington State and Oregon State will have new starting quarterbacks as they embark on their Pac-2 adventure in 2024. Earlier this week, Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Will Howard leaving Kansas State

Will Howard, a multi-year starting quarterback at Kansas State, put his name into the portal as a graduate transfer. Howard started seven games in 2020, three games in 2021 and five games in 2022 before becoming the full-time starter this season. Howard played for the injured Skylar Thompson during his first two seasons in Manhattan and then supplanted Adrian Martinez as the starter in 2022 and helped K-State win the Big 12 title.

This year, Howard started off the season strong but ended up splitting reps at times with prized freshman Avery Johnson. Later in the year, the snaps for Johnson started to decrease but Johnson is viewed as the quarterback of the future in Manhattan.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Howard should receive plenty of interest in the transfer market.

For his career, Howard has thrown for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns with 25 interceptions while completing 58.8% of his throws. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Howard is also a strong runner and has 921 yards and nine TDs on the ground in his career.