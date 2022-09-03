College football Top 25 Week 1 scores: Everything you need for the biggest games

USA TODAY Sports
·6 min read

College football’s biggest teams get their 2022 seasons underway on Saturday. We’ll update this story throughout the day with final scores, highlights and what you need to know from each game.

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner, will get a boost from Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, helping offset the loss of last year's leading rusher and top receivers.

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

What to know: Former Ohio State player Marcus Freeman returning home to start his first season as head coach of Notre Dame. The Buckeyes return quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba from last year's team that led the nation in scoring.

CRYSTAL BALL: Our picks for CFP, national champ, biggest surprises and more

MAJOR MATCHUPS: The 10 best games in Week 1 of college football

BOWL PREDICTIONS: Forecasting the playoff and the entire postseason

NEW MODEL: How college football would look if it was set with 32 teams

No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 12 Oregon 3

Briefly: The defending champions made a statement on Saturday and routed Oregon as Stetson Bennett went 25-for-31 for 368 yards and two touchdowns, scoring touchdowns each of the first seven times they had the ball. The stout defense also harassed Bo Nix all day as he threw two interceptions.

One highlight to know: Malaki Starks makes an athletic play and picks off Nix.

Next up: The Bulldogs play Samford from the FCS on Saturday. The Ducks entertains Eastern Washington.

No. 6 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Briefly: Cade McNamara threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and Blake Corum added 76 yards rushing and a score as the Wolverines made easy work of Colorado State at the Big House in the season opener for both teams. The Rams had only 219 yards of total offense.

One highlight to know: Watch Corum as he hurdles a defender.

Make your read: More information on Michigan's dominating win against the Rams.

Next up: Michigan is home against Hawaii next week while Colorado State hosts Middle Tennessee.

No. 7 Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston State 0

Briefly: A nearly three-hour weather delay didn't stop the Aggies as Haynes King threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Ainias Smith added six catches for164 yards with two touchdowns

One highlight to know: Check out one of Smith's three receiving scores, leaving defenders in the dust.

Next up: The Aggies take on Appalachian State next Saturday. Sam Houston State plays Northern Arizona

No. 8 Utah at Florida

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

What to know: The Utes are attracting College Football Playoff attention after last season's run to the Rose Bowl and have most of their key players returning, led by quarterback Cam Rising and defensive back Clark Phillips. This game mark’s Billy Napier’s debut as head coach for the Gators, who are undergoing a rebuild.

No. 9 Oklahoma 45, Texas-El Paso 13

Briefly: The Brent Venables era got underway with a rousing start as Oklahoma routed UTEP behind 233 passing yards and three total touchdowns from transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Sooners rolled up 492 yards even though they had the football for only 21 minutes.

One highlight to know: Oklahoma running back Marcus Major plows in from a yard out.

Next up: Oklahoma plays Kent State next week and UTEP will welcome New Mexico State.

Albany at No. 10 Baylor

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN Plus

What to know: The defending Big 12 champion Bears look to use this opening tune-up to break in a slew of new starters, including QB Blake Shapen and a retooled defensive secondary.

No. 13 North Carolina State 21, East Carolina 20

Briefly: Owen Daffer missed a 41-yard field goal with five seconds left as the Pirates missed a chance to post the first Top 25 upset of the young college football season. The Pirates appeared in position to tie the score in the fourth quarter after a Rahjai Harris 3-yard run with 2:58 left, but Daffer went wide on the extra point.

One highlight to know: Watch Daffer miss the potential game-winning kick and leave East Carolina fans in disbelief.

Next up: The Wolfpack will open their home slate against Charleston Southern. East Carolina returns home to play Old Dominion

Rice at No. 15 Southern California

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

What to know: The Lincoln Riley era at USC opens with much fanfare as Trojans’ fans get their first look at the incoming transfer pitch-catch combo of QB Caleb Williams and WR Jordan Addison.

No. 17 Miami (Fla.) 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

Louisiana-Monroe at No. 18 Texas

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Longhorn Network

What to know: With Ohio State transfer Quin Ewers now at quarterback, the Longhorns look to make a strong opening statement after last year’s disappointing debut for coach Steve Sarkisian.

Illinois State at No. 20 Wisconsin

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

What to know: Braelon Allen is back to spearhead the Badgers’ traditionally potent running game that averaged 211 yards in 2021.

Miami (Ohio) at No. 21 Kentucky

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network Plus

What to know: The Wildcats kick off the season with their highest preseason ranking ever. But UK will begin the campaign with several players serving suspensions, including starting running back Chris Rodriguez.

No. 22 Cincinnati at No. 23 Arkansas

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

What to know: With several starters departed after the Bearcats’ regular-season win streak the last two years, there are questions about how Cincinnati continues its success. Arkansas brings back quarterback KJ Jefferson along with many of its key defenders.

Troy at No. 24 Mississippi

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin remains mum on whether Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer will start at quarterback. No matter who takes the opening snap, it’s good bet both will see the field in the opener.

No. 25 Houston at Texas-San Antonio

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

What to know: Houston has the components to make a run at the American Athletic title after losing to Cincinnati in the championship game last season. Most of UTSA‘s prolific offense is back and can power another possible run at an unbeaten season.

— Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Paul Myerberg contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores, Week 1 schedule, Top 25 results, TV info

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Amazon dropped a killer one-day sale on Sony, Samsung and LG TVs — save up to $680

    Don't miss your chance to score a bestselling TV set at a ridiculous price.

  • College football is expanding its playoff to 12 teams — Here is everything we know about the new format

    The playoff is expanding from four to 12 teams as early as 2024, and we already know a lot about who will be in and where the games will be played.

  • College football scores, games, updates: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Utah vs. Florida and more

    Follow all the day's action during a loaded Week 1 college football slate.

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and had an assist to pace Canada to an 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Saturday in Herning, Denmark. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist for the Canadians, who will attempt to defend their world title and write another chapter in a historic rivalry with the United States in Sunday's gold-medal game at 1:30 p.m. ET. Switzerland and Czechia battle for bronze at 9 a.m. Sarah Nurse, Kristin O'Neill, Jessie Eldridge, Emil

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Canada African Cup of Nations soccer league hosts 1st-ever awards gala to celebrate youth players

    Canada's African Cup of Nations hosted its first-ever youth awards gala Thursday night to celebrate the league's successes since its Manitoba-based inception in 2019. The soccer league's teams and coaches gathered at the Caboto Centre for a night of food, music, and awards. "[It's] to celebrate young people, their achievements in the community. They put in a lot of hours practising, playing as well," organizer Samuel Muyisa said. Originally called the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, the non-pro

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have