College football Top 25 Week 1 scores: Everything you need for the biggest games

College football’s biggest teams get their 2022 seasons underway on Saturday. We’ll update this story throughout the day with final scores, highlights and what you need to know from each game.

Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner, will get a boost from Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, helping offset the loss of last year's leading rusher and top receivers.

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

What to know: Former Ohio State player Marcus Freeman returning home to start his first season as head coach of Notre Dame. The Buckeyes return quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba from last year's team that led the nation in scoring.

No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 12 Oregon 3

Briefly: The defending champions made a statement on Saturday and routed Oregon as Stetson Bennett went 25-for-31 for 368 yards and two touchdowns, scoring touchdowns each of the first seven times they had the ball. The stout defense also harassed Bo Nix all day as he threw two interceptions.

One highlight to know: Malaki Starks makes an athletic play and picks off Nix.

Next up: The Bulldogs play Samford from the FCS on Saturday. The Ducks entertains Eastern Washington.

No. 6 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Briefly: Cade McNamara threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and Blake Corum added 76 yards rushing and a score as the Wolverines made easy work of Colorado State at the Big House in the season opener for both teams. The Rams had only 219 yards of total offense.

One highlight to know: Watch Corum as he hurdles a defender.

Make your read: More information on Michigan's dominating win against the Rams.

Next up: Michigan is home against Hawaii next week while Colorado State hosts Middle Tennessee.

No. 7 Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston State 0

Briefly: A nearly three-hour weather delay didn't stop the Aggies as Haynes King threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Ainias Smith added six catches for164 yards with two touchdowns

One highlight to know: Check out one of Smith's three receiving scores, leaving defenders in the dust.

Next up: The Aggies take on Appalachian State next Saturday. Sam Houston State plays Northern Arizona

No. 8 Utah at Florida

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

What to know: The Utes are attracting College Football Playoff attention after last season's run to the Rose Bowl and have most of their key players returning, led by quarterback Cam Rising and defensive back Clark Phillips. This game mark’s Billy Napier’s debut as head coach for the Gators, who are undergoing a rebuild.

No. 9 Oklahoma 45, Texas-El Paso 13

Briefly: The Brent Venables era got underway with a rousing start as Oklahoma routed UTEP behind 233 passing yards and three total touchdowns from transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Sooners rolled up 492 yards even though they had the football for only 21 minutes.

One highlight to know: Oklahoma running back Marcus Major plows in from a yard out.

Next up: Oklahoma plays Kent State next week and UTEP will welcome New Mexico State.

Albany at No. 10 Baylor

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN Plus

What to know: The defending Big 12 champion Bears look to use this opening tune-up to break in a slew of new starters, including QB Blake Shapen and a retooled defensive secondary.

No. 13 North Carolina State 21, East Carolina 20

Briefly: Owen Daffer missed a 41-yard field goal with five seconds left as the Pirates missed a chance to post the first Top 25 upset of the young college football season. The Pirates appeared in position to tie the score in the fourth quarter after a Rahjai Harris 3-yard run with 2:58 left, but Daffer went wide on the extra point.

One highlight to know: Watch Daffer miss the potential game-winning kick and leave East Carolina fans in disbelief.

East Carolina's kicker misses again!

Next up: The Wolfpack will open their home slate against Charleston Southern. East Carolina returns home to play Old Dominion

Rice at No. 15 Southern California

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

What to know: The Lincoln Riley era at USC opens with much fanfare as Trojans’ fans get their first look at the incoming transfer pitch-catch combo of QB Caleb Williams and WR Jordan Addison.

No. 17 Miami (Fla.) 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

Louisiana-Monroe at No. 18 Texas

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Longhorn Network

What to know: With Ohio State transfer Quin Ewers now at quarterback, the Longhorns look to make a strong opening statement after last year’s disappointing debut for coach Steve Sarkisian.

Illinois State at No. 20 Wisconsin

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

What to know: Braelon Allen is back to spearhead the Badgers’ traditionally potent running game that averaged 211 yards in 2021.

Miami (Ohio) at No. 21 Kentucky

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network Plus

What to know: The Wildcats kick off the season with their highest preseason ranking ever. But UK will begin the campaign with several players serving suspensions, including starting running back Chris Rodriguez.

No. 22 Cincinnati at No. 23 Arkansas

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

What to know: With several starters departed after the Bearcats’ regular-season win streak the last two years, there are questions about how Cincinnati continues its success. Arkansas brings back quarterback KJ Jefferson along with many of its key defenders.

Troy at No. 24 Mississippi

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin remains mum on whether Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer will start at quarterback. No matter who takes the opening snap, it’s good bet both will see the field in the opener.

No. 25 Houston at Texas-San Antonio

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

What to know: Houston has the components to make a run at the American Athletic title after losing to Cincinnati in the championship game last season. Most of UTSA‘s prolific offense is back and can power another possible run at an unbeaten season.

