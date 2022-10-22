College football scores, games, updates: Oregon pummels UCLA, LSU crushes Ole Miss, Texas loses again

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

This week may not have an epic game like last week's Tennessee vs. Alabama tilt proved to be, but there are still five ranked vs. ranked games and a bunch of others that are very interesting for a variety of reasons.

Multiple undefeated teams have already gone down today and at least one more is still playing.

Bo Nix and No. 10 Oregon scored at will against No. 9 UCLA, which entered the day 6-0. The Ducks emphatically ended the Bruins' perfect start to the season with a 45-30 win at home.

Another team that started the day unbeaten, No. 7 Ole Miss, fell 45-20 to unranked LSU. It was a dominant performance for the Tigers, who trailed 17-3 early before kicking into high gear the rest of the way though.

In an earlier marquee matchup, No. 5 Clemson got a serious scare from No. 14 Syracuse (also previously unbeaten), which led in the fourth quarter before the Tigers took control and eked out a 27-21 win.

Here's what else we're watching today, plus some more notable results.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Line: TCU -3.5 | Total: 54.5

TCU has been one of the biggest stories of the season so far. In Year 1 under Sonny Dykes, the Horned Frogs were expected to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big 12. Instead, they are the last undefeated team remaining in the conference at 6-0 and 3-0 in league play. Meanwhile, Kansas State should be nice and rested after its bye week. The Wildcats are 5-1 on the year, having only lost at home to Tulane in an upset. The strong start for K-State has been led by QB Adrian Martinez. A transfer from Nebraska, Martinez has only thrown for 900 yards, but he’s rushed for 546 yards and nine scores and has been an excellent pairing with shifty running back Deuce Vaughn. Those two, plus a solid K-State defense, will present a big challenge to TCU.

What else has happened so far

Live Updates

