College football on television this weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)

The power-packed arrival of Hurricane Ian has forced some shifts in this weekend’s college football schedule, extending the slate of games through Sunday.

The top-shelf crew of Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Todd McShay will be on ESPN’s call of No. 7-ranked Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday at noon. Both teams are 4-0. It’s the SEC opener for the host Rebels. Kentucky has a conference win under its belt thanks to its 26-16 win at Florida. UK’s All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez will make his 2022 debut.

In other marquee matchups of ranked teams, No. 2 Alabama travels to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Bama is 4-0 and 1-0 in the SEC. Now 3-1, Arkansas is coming off last Saturday’s 23-21 loss to Texas A&M at Jerry’s World in Arlington.

Over on Fox, also at 3:30, No. 9 Oklahoma State faces No. 16 Baylor in Waco. The visiting Cowboys are 3-0. The host Bears are 3-1, their lone loss coming in overtime at BYU.

Also at 3:30, No. 22 Wake Forest is at No. 23 Florida State on ABC. Wake Forest will try to shake off last week’s overtime loss to Clemson. FSU is off to a fast 4-0 start, including a pair of ACC victories.

In ABC’s primetime game, No. 10 North Carolina State is at No. 5 Clemson. Both teams are 4-0. Clemson is 2-0 in the ACC. This is the conference opener for the Wolfpack. And some are saying its NC State’s biggest game ever.

As a warm-up, keep an (sleepy) eye on Friday night’s 10:30 p.m. matchup between No. 15 Washington and undefeated UCLA in Pasadena. Both teams are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12.

As for state teams, Louisville has a noon date at Boston College on the ACC Network. Morehead State plays host to Presbyterian at 1 p.m. on ESPN3. Eastern Kentucky welcomes Southern Utah to Richmond at 6 p.m. on ESPN Plus. Jon Sumrall and Troy visits Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus. Also at 7 p.m., Murray State makes the trip to SE Louisiana on ESPN3.

Here is the full list of college football games on television and streaming this weekend. Reminder, thanks to Hurricane Ian, listings are subject to change. We’ll do our best to keep up.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9), left, celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown with Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver DeMarcus Harris (4) during football game against Northern Illinois at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

