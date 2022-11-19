College football on television Saturday (November 19)

CBS is making a rare appearance at Kroger Field on Saturday to broadcast the Kentucky vs. No. 1-ranked Georgia matchup at 3:30 p.m.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell comprise the CBS team. Former official Gene Steratore is also on hand as part of the CBS crew.

The college football atmosphere leading up to game day is so memorable for me. Pumped to be here in Kentucky with @brad_nesslerCBS, @DanielsonCBS, and @JennyDell_ for some SEC action tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/5eTlUftH8W — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) November 18, 2022

The Pac-12 features the only matchups between teams ranked by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

No. 7 USC is at No. 16 UCLA at 8 p.m. on Fox. USC is 9-1 overall, including 7-1 in the Pac-12. UCLA is 5-2 in the conference and 8-2 overall.

At 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, No. 10 Utah is at No. 12 Oregon. Both teams are 8-2 overall, including 6-1 in the Pac-12.

Here is the full list of college football games on television and streaming for Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs away from Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia football preview

The secret to Georgia’s football success? Kirby Smart’s recruiting obsession.

Should he stay or should he go? Will Kentucky football stick with Rich Scangarello?

How Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia match up — with a game prediction

Kentucky vs. Georgia predictions: How will struggling offense fare vs. nation’s top defense?