College football on television on Saturday (Nov. 26)
The Big 10 showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan tops the college football television and streaming schedule for Saturday.
Fox has the noon broadcast for the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten. The winner is a lock for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
As for Kentucky-Louisville, the SEC Network has the 3 p.m. telecast. Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Andraya Carter comprise the broadcast crew.
