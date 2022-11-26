College football on television on Saturday (Nov. 26)

The Big 10 showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan tops the college football television and streaming schedule for Saturday.

Fox has the noon broadcast for the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten. The winner is a lock for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

As for Kentucky-Louisville, the SEC Network has the 3 p.m. telecast. Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Andraya Carter comprise the broadcast crew.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will lead the No. 3-ranked Wolverines against the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a college football game on Saturday, November 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

