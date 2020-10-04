College football takeaways: Oklahoma falls again as Big 12 suffers another brutal day

For a sport that’s in a constant state of flux, college football is often a victim of brand bias. There are dominant logos, coaching pedigrees and preseason assumptions that cloud our views.

For a sport where change is the normal – transfer portals, recruit flips and Etch-A-Sketch schedules – there still remains an inherent hesitancy to resist our preconceived notions.

A few weeks into the season – or, well, still before the season for some leagues – results have started to outweigh our biases. And a frenetic Saturday made it clear that any high-end expectations for No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 9 Texas, No. 11 UCF or No. 7 Auburn were completely unjustified.

We’ll start with Oklahoma, which is 0-2 in the Big 12 and headed out of the Top 25. Considering the historic back-to-back clunkers the Sooners delivered, it could be a while before they return.

Oklahoma has lost back-to-back weeks to a short-handed Kansas State team and a pedestrian Iowa State team that flopped at home against Louisiana earlier this season. Fourth-year coach Lincoln Riley's sun-kissed tenure has hit its first major crossroads.

This Oklahoma team is allergic to tackling, light on playmakers and staring at three consecutive games it could easily lose – Texas, followed by road trips to Texas Tech and TCU.

View photos Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley questions a call against his team during the first half an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) More

The amount of historical markers of this Oklahoma loss show how sharp they’ve fallen from their perch as one of the elite programs in the sport. Saturday marked the first back-to-back regular season losses for OU since 1999. It marked just the third time that Oklahoma’s program lost in Ames, with the others coming in 1960 and 1928. Oklahoma hasn't been 0-2 in the Big 12 since 1998, John Blake's last season.

Up until this point, the biggest on-field adversity of Riley’s tenure at Oklahoma was needing to explain the three consecutive College Football Playoff losses. But after three Big 12 championships in three seasons, a fourth seems to be a crimson fever dream.

Oklahoma yielded 417 yards to Iowa State, including 4.4 yards per run and 11.3 average yards per pass. In other words, the Cyclones gashed Alex Grinch’s defense at will. Breece Hall carried the ball 28 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The OU defense looked overmatched, as it committed four pass interference penalties and two defensive holdings on the night.

New OU starter Spencer Rattler can’t be scapegoated. While his lone interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter essentially sealed the game for Iowa State, he finished 25-for-36 for 300 yards and two touchdowns. That was impressive considering how porous OU’s offensive line proved in front of him.

There are a lot of ways to diagnose OU’s issues. But the simplest one may be that they aren’t very good. And while it would be foolish to completely write them off amid this inevitable mud fight to win the Big 12, it’s hard to envision them making a hairpin turn from this free fall.

This edition of Oklahoma simply isn’t what it has been. The Sooners can’t tackle, can’t hit the same gear on offense and can’t match up to what we all assumed they would be. Oklahoma looks a lot like everyone else in the Big 12.

And in 2020, no one is mistaking that for a compliment.

Texas also falls on abysmal Big 12 day

One of the few things that could give Oklahoma fans solace on Saturday night was how miserable Texas looked in losing to TCU, 33-31, earlier in the day in Austin. The Longhorns committed 12 penalties for 92 yards and fumbled away the game at the goal line in the final minutes.

The loss brings an element of panic to the Texas program, one notch above the five-alarm fire its rivals up in Norman are enduring. Things aren’t peachy in Austin, as these Longhorns’ most consistent trait so far in 2020 has been the ability to self-destruct.

Story continues