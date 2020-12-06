College football takeaways: Could 2020 end with no CFP drama?

Pete Thamel
No. 1 Alabama restored order in the SEC West, looking capable of hanging 100 on LSU in a 55-17 victory.

No. 2 Notre Dame shook off a sluggish start to breeze past Syracuse, 45-21.

No. 3 Clemson awoke from some early game doldrums to vanquish Virginia Tech, 45-10.

No. 4 Ohio State endured significant losses from COVID-19 — including three starting offensive linemen — and blew out Michigan State so authoritatively, 52-12, that few could tell the difference.

No. 5 Texas A&M delivered a solid win at Auburn, never an easy place to go for a joyride, by scoring 17 fourth-quarter points in a 31-20 victory.

No. 6 Florida dispatched Tennessee in the expected manner, cruising to a 31-19 win.

Does a weekend without high-end drama portend a closing kick to the College Football Playoff race that lacks tension? A peek ahead shows many scenarios where that could happen.

In the micro, this week leaves us right where we were, where the only reason to turn into ESPN’s Selection Show on Tuesday is to see if anything salacious gets said. There was no compelling evidence to flip No. 4 Ohio State with No. 5 Texas A&M, the only ranking that was really in question last week.

In terms of high-end drama to close this college football season, it appears there’s more of a chance that it’s virus-induced, as we’ve seen with Ohio State the past two weeks, than from on the field. There are, for certain, Armageddon scenarios. And those can’t be discounted amid a pandemic. But there’s also a chance that this field coalesces with little drama.

It’s premature to say that anyone has clinched a CFP spot, but it’s hard to imagine Alabama starting a new streak after reaching the first five and missing last season. Barring something stunning happening in Fayetteville next weekend, Alabama (9-0) would likely find a spot even if Florida earned the upset in the SEC title game.

Notre Dame (10-0) would also appear to be set, as a loss to Clemson doesn’t feel like enough to knock it out of the top four.

Clemson (9-1) needs to win. Could the Tigers stick around with two losses to Notre Dame? Sure. It is likely? Probably not. Texas A&M fans will be rooting harder against Clemson than they did when the teams played the past two seasons.

Ohio State (5-0) needs to win out and it needs an opponent this week, as Michigan’s outbreak of positive tests puts that storied rivalry game in peril. But comments from Badgers AD Barry Alvarez have indicated a willingness at the AD level to manipulate the rules to allow Ohio State to play for the league title. (They could be in danger of missing the minimum threshold of games, so adding a game is a possibility.)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, left, rushes against Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Texas A&M (7-1) has two more data points to make an impression, but they won’t add much value. Ole Miss is a more interesting opponent than a quality one, and Tennessee isn’t interesting or quality.

Florida (8-1) would be a much more interesting case if its defense hadn’t napped the entire game at Texas A&M. They’d be ahead of Ohio State and Clemson and poised for a monster SEC title showdown.

With two weeks of games remaining — and two of the four potential playoff teams bowing out of one of them thanks to the ACC’s opt-outs — could the ending of this season be a bit mundane and predictable?

After a predictable Saturday, it’s shaking out that way.

Larry Johnson’s time to shine

The Ohio State victory put a spotlight on defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who served as the interim coach in Ryan Day’s absence.

Johnson has long been considered the country’s most elite defensive line coach, as he’s tutored eight NFL first-round draft picks and has personally coached more Big Ten defensive lineman of the year and Big Ten defensive players of the year than any other program in the league.

But the connection that Johnson has with his players transcends the numbers. And that became apparent when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith presented Johnson the game ball on Saturday afternoon after Ohio State’s 52-12 victory at Michigan State.

“Emotional for him, the team and me,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told Yahoo Sports on Saturday night. “Great human being. His connection with the team is special. It is beyond the technical, it’s personal.”

For the past week, as Ohio State’s season and playoff chances hung in the balance with COVID-19 issues on their staff and with players, Johnson has been a calming influence. That led to a drama-free game up in East Lansing, which was impressive enough without numerous key personnel to help Ohio State keep the No. 4 playoff spot.

“So happy for Coach Johnson,” Smith said. “He did a masterful job leading this team during a critical time where these young men had to overcome tremendous adversity. Proud of him and happy for him.”

Going Coastal

The highlight of the day, and one of the most rollicking games of the season, came when No. 18 Coastal Carolina upset No. 13 BYU, 22-17.

The game came together in 48 hours after Liberty had to bail out with COVID-19 issues. The shotgun scheduling marriage produced great theatre, as Coastal Carolina won when freshman safety Mateo Sudipo tackled BYU’s Dax Milne on the 1-yard line as time expired.

That provided the crescendo of a back-and-forth game that Coastal Carolina won because its spread-option offense kept the ball away from Zach Wilson and BYU. Coastal Carolina dominated time of possession – 37:51 to 22:09 – and scored on touchdown drives of 17, 11 and 13 plays.

BYU failed to dominate the trenches like many predicted and self-destructed with key penalties, a bad fourth-down drop and an inability to exploit their size advantage.

In terms of big-picture ramifications, the game eliminates BYU from the conversation about a New Year’s Six Bowl (and the $4 million that would have come with it).

It’s unlikely that Coastal Carolina will jump high enough to be considered for an NY6 Bowl. But with a GameDay appearance and a thrilling victory putting a mega-watt spotlight on the school, they’ve continued to bulldoze themselves into the hearts of football fans.

A lot of chatter ensued after about the ability for teams to leave spots open on their schedule to fill with games like this in the future. While intriguing, that “Bracket Buster for Football” idea remains a bit idealistic. While this season has taught us football scheduling doesn’t need to be planned out 15 years in advance, it’s hard to see the upside for leaders who’d prefer having everything booked – stadiums, travel and season ticket packages – long before the season starts.

Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Stephens, center, celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Tulsa just keeps winning

In a season filled with surprise teams and endearing stories, Tulsa’s undefeated league record and march to the ACC title game has flown well under the radar.

Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 AAC) has clinched a spot against Cincinnati in the AAC title game in two weeks. Tulsa hosts Cincinnati in a makeup of their regular season game next week. This will mark Tulsa’s first appearance in a conference title game since 2012 when Tulsa beat UCF for the Conference USA title. (Tulsa went 11-3 under Bill Blankenship that year).

Perhaps the most impressive part of the job Philip Montgomery has done with the Golden Hurricane this season is that they’ve discovered an identity as a defensive program. In Montgomery’s 10-3 season in 2016, Tulsa scored more than 40 points 10 times. This year, they’ve done so just once.

“I think that’s probably the most important point of it,” Montgomery said on Saturday night by phone. “Just finding ways to win. We’ve been in a lot of tight ball games, we’ve been down. They’ve stayed focused and locked in and confident in each other.”

In beating Navy 19-6 on Saturday, Tulsa allowed Navy’s devastating rushing attack just 2.4 yards per carry. Jaxon Player had 4.5 tackles for loss. Star linebacker Zaven Collins left the game late with an injury, but Montgomery told Yahoo he’d be fine for next week.

“He’s obviously our bell cow and obviously continues to make plays,” Montgomery said off Collins. “In my opinion, he ought to win a lot of awards.”

Tulsa had large swaths of players miss the preseason because of COVID-19 issues. They’ve dealt with two postponements – Arkansas State and Houston – and near-constant chaos. “The only thing that’s been normal about our season has been change,” he said with a chuckle.

Change and, of course, winning games. After going 9-27 the last three seasons, that’s the type of change Tulsa fans will embrace.

New Mizzou?

Missouri’s tortured football history is known much more for bitter defeats and elongated stretches of losing. After all, this is the program that gave us the Fifth Down (1990), the Flea Kicker (1997) and 13 straight losing seasons from 1984 to 1996. (Take a bow, Bob Stull, and God rest the soul of the recently departed Woody Widenhofer.)

So what’s been so compelling about the Eliah Drinkwitz’s time thus far at Missouri has been the program’s swagger in moments when soul-crushing doom appeared imminent. When the history was mentioned to Drinkwitz on Saturday night, he said, “Oh yeah, the Fifth Down, all that stuff.”

But so far this season, with the game hanging in the balance in the final minutes, Missouri has authored scintillating victories. “I think it just starts with the belief that you can win,” Drinkwitz said by phone Saturday night. “To have LSU come down to the final play and this one down to the final play. We found a way to win.”

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Against Arkansas on Saturday, as the Tigers scored 27 fourth-quarter points to erase a 14-point deficit and win, 50-48, on a last-second field goal. That came after Missouri could have clinched the game when linebacker Jamal Brooks let the game-sealing interception through his hands. In a moment that gave many old-guard Missouri fans flashbacks, the two-point conversation attempt ended up being caught by Arkansas’ Mike Woods after Brooks’ whiff.

On the precipice of heartbreak, Missouri’s Connor Bazelak led the Tigers on a seven-play, 60-yard drive in the game’s final 43 seconds that culminated with the game-winning field goal as time expired. Harrison Mevis drilled it from 32 yards out to go five-for-five on the day.

Bazelak is 6-1 as a starter, including a pair of wins over Arkansas. “He’s going to be a solid SEC starter for a long time,” Drinkwitz said after the game. “He doesn’t get rattled by the situation.”

As memorable as the finish was, Missouri’s Twitter account doubled down on the power of the win by needling Arkansas after the game. “Did Mizzou just have the largest 4th quarter comeback in school history?” And underneath was a GIF of Razorback coach Sam Pittman’s “YEEEESSSSIRRRRR” catchphrase.

“It’s a budding rivalry,” Drinkwitz said. “Based on our Twitter mentions right now, I’d say it’s a budding rivalry.”

Rice, Rice, baby

Few scores on Saturday provided more shock value than 22-point underdog Rice shutting out No. 21 Marshall on the road. It was Rice’s first win over a ranked opponent since 1997 and first shutout of a ranked opponent since 1960.

And for Rice, it delivered a signature victory to third-year coach Mike Bloomgren, who brought over from Stanford the concept of “Intellectual Brutality.” In the locker room after the game, Bloomgren’s team presented him the game ball after he complimented the team’s “unwavering belief” that accompanied both this victory and the culture turn he’s led at Rice.

Rice played without its starting quarterback, tailback and best receiver, but won because of a performance Bloomgren called “the essence of intellectual brutality.” He added: “If we worked together and played more physical, we have a chance no matter who is on the other sideline.”

Backup quarterback JoVoni Johnson played error free, as the Owls won despite gaining just 213 total yards. Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, one of the sport’s breakout stars this season, threw five interceptions. “Our defense by taking the ball away five time, they almost made it so we couldn’t lose,” Bloomgren said.

The last time Rice played a Conference USA team of this caliber was 2018, when UAB drilled Rice 42-0. But two years later, it was Rice delivering the blows. “We went out and took the physicality to them,” Bloomgren said. “That was really cool.

“At the end of the day, what this feels like to me is not an arrival, but progress.”

  • Ujiri: Raptors' unique trait is 'togetherness,' says Toronto will adapt to Tampa

    Their practice facility is still under construction. The players and staff are on the hunt for temporary housing in Tampa. As the NBA's only team playing outside of its market — and country — this season, the Toronto Raptors have numerous hurdles to clear. But team president Masai Ujiri said if there's a unique trait about Toronto, it's his roster's ability to come together in the face of big challenges. He expects nothing less in this bizarre campaign. "Listen, this is not an easy task here," Ujiri said on a Zoom video conference call Saturday. "There’s a lot of sacrifices to it. I know the whole world is sacrificing now and we are coming into a game and we’re working at a job that we love. "When we decide this is something that we are going to do, we all want to do it together. I’m proud of this organization, honestly, to make this jump." The Raptors begin team practices Sunday in Tampa, where they'll play their "home" games at Amalie Arena at least for part of the season due to Canada's travel restrictions around COVID-19. Ujiri spoke to the media for nearly 40 minutes Saturday, touching on everything from free agency and front-office contracts, to keeping the Black Lives Matter momentum going, and the seventh anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death. The Raptors learned less than three weeks ago they wouldn't be permitted to play out of Scotiabank Arena. The last-minute location change has meant rushing to build a practice court in a hotel ballroom, and finding the players and staff housing. Replicating the comforts of Toronto's OVO Centre practice facility won't be easy, but Ujiri said if the team's reaction to the bubble's ballroom courts during the NBA's summer restart is any indication, the team will adapt. "I remember walking into the ballroom in the bubble almost the same time as Kyle (Lowry) and Fred (VanVleet). I’ll never forget that image in my head. Right away they dribbled the ball and just got to it," Ujiri said. "These guys are hoopers. There was no complaint, there was nothing, all they wanted to do was play. That’s how basketball players are, they see that hoop, they see that wooden floor and they just want to play." Ujiri, who is with the team in Florida and was also in the Walt Disney World "bubble" after the resumption of play, said priority No. 1 is supporting the players and staff in relocating. "As the leader of the organization you try as hard as you can to make your staff, your players, everybody feel as comfortable as you can," he said. "That’s why you always want to be in the environment that they are in too so that you are experiencing it with them." The global pandemic will determine whether the Raptors will be home before the end of the season. "Whether we are in Naples (Toronto's pre-bubble camp), whether we are in a bubble in Orlando, whether we’re here, whether we’re coming back, we play sports to win," he said. "You are going to have adversity ... wherever we end up, home in Toronto, we love you guys there and we will do everything for you guys." Whether fans will be allowed at Amalie Arena for the 18 home games scheduled so far — the league has released only the first half of the season schedule — is still a question mark. Florida had over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and recently surpassed the one-million mark in total cases. "We’re in the process of working all these things (out), and I don't have definite answer for you, but the health and safety protocols are going to be important to us," said Ujiri, who thanked the Orlando Magic for allowing the Raptors to play within the same market. Uncertainty around where they'd play pushed the renegotiation of staff contracts to the back-burner, but Ujiri said GM Bobby Webster's new contract is virtually a done deal. There remains roster uncertainly around the future of Terence Davis, who faces seven charges, including assault and harassment after allegedly striking his girlfriend. Davis, who is with the team in Tampa, appears in court Dec. 11, a day before the Raptors tip off the pre-season at Charlotte. Ujiri said the team must respect the process of the players' association and the league's investigation. "We made a decision as an organization with all the information we had with us. I will say this: We don't condone anything that resembles what was alleged to have happened ... we’ve done as much due diligence in talking to Terence, in talking to our organization," Ujiri said. "We went as far as even talking to all the women in our organization and getting their point of view." The Raptors revamped their front court in free agency after losing Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. With so much riding on the 2021 off-season and free agency, Ujiri said that limited "term and years" the Raptors could offer their former big men. "Marc and Serge were incredible for our organization, and all of us have the same exact feelings about them," he said. "Hard to see, but sometimes we have to move on from these things." The Raptors added Aron Baynes, a "guy that you don't like on the other team and you love on your team," Ujiri said, and Alex Len to fill the void. The NBA's developmental G League is also in limbo, and when — or if — it does tip off this season, Raptors 905, which runs out of Mississauga, Ont., faces the same travel restrictions as its parent club. That doesn't mean they won't figure out a way to play. "I will say this, whatever the G League is doing, the Toronto Raptors and 905 will participate," Ujiri said. A CBC "kid reporter" posed the Zoom call's final question to Ujiri, asking how young fans can follow the team while they're not playing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. "We're here! We're on TV! You can see us — we're not going anywhere," Ujiri said the young reporter. "We're right here with you guys. And we'll be back. We'll be back soon enough. We're going to give it our all, we're going to try and play our best ... this goes fast. A couple days ago we were in the bubble. We're right here now." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press