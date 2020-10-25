College football takeaways: How James Franklin botched Penn State's heartbreaking opener

There’s so much to like about what James Franklin has done at Penn State. He’s rebuilt the program from the throes of NCAA probation, turned the Nittany Lions into a consistent College Football Playoff contender and brought a sense of football normalcy to a town and program that desperately needed it.

Franklin is one of the sport’s top-10 coaches, something that can’t be questioned after his resuscitation of Vanderbilt and resurrection of Penn State. He’s won 70% of his games at Penn State and averaged 10.5 wins the past four years.

Since taking over at Vanderbilt in 2011, game management and clock management have lingered as one of the nitpicks on Franklin’s charmed run at Penn State. There has been questionable timeout usage, bizarre late-game play calling and just enough examples of general laissez-faire handling of in-game management that a sour reputation had formed.

On Saturday at Indiana, Franklin committed one of the cardinal sins of game management. He took a game that Penn State had won with absolute statistical certainty and allowed his team to lose it when the Nittany Lions showed an abject failure of understanding time and score. It was the type of unconscionable lapse that will be referred to for years, as Penn State invited Indiana back into the game and became their enabler for a historical moment.

The turning point of a dramatic Penn State win to an unforgivable 36-35 loss – Indiana’s first over a top-10 opponent since 1987 – came when the Nittany Lions should have been icing the game for a win.

Up 21-20 with 1:46 left, Devyn Ford burst through the line of scrimmage and didn’t realize Indiana’s defenders were letting him score. Instead off falling on the 1-yard line and taking a knee, he scored on a 14-yard touchdown run on first down that put Penn State up 28-20 after the extra point.

Penn State head coach James Franklin watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 36-35 in overtime.

Ford looked as if he’d been instructed to stop, as he stutter-stepped before the end zone prior to entering it. But he should have slammed on the breaks, dove to the ground and got into victory formation. Franklin took responsibility after the game, telling local reporters: "It’s my job to make sure everyone understands those situations, and obviously right there, that didn’t happen.”

Clearly, the message didn’t get across. And Indiana coach Tom Allen completely outsmarted Franklin, as he’s today’s sideline genius for using Jedi mind tricks into allowing Penn State to score and invite Indiana back into the game. Indiana did just that, scoring with 22 seconds left and tying the game at 28.

In Indiana lore, the picture of quarterback Michael Penix reaching for the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime will be stashed in saloons next to the short-shorts shots of Dakich guarding Jordan. The Penix play was so close, so inconclusive and so wonderful that it gave a tortured program its big moment in the spotlight. Out of the ambiguity of that call, Indiana football rose from its own muddled football history.

For years, this will go down as the game that coaches use to warn their players why they can’t score up one in the final minute of a game. Always end the game when you have a chance to end the game. Take a knee, be disciplined and avoid the searing heartbreak and relentless criticism that Franklin deserves for not providing his team clear instruction: “What we wanted to do is get as much as you can and get down,” he said when asked what he was looking for.

A loss to this Indiana program isn’t the mortal sin it would have been a few years back, as Tom Allen has slowly built Indiana into a respectable Big Ten team. But the way Penn State lost will haunt them, especially because so much focus will be on State College this week with Ohio State coming to town. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be there, and Penn State’s clock management error will be the reason why this isn’t the top-10 matchup everyone expected.

