College Football Star Likely to Become First NFL Athlete with Openly Same-Sex Parents

Trey McBride

Trey McBride and his family are poised to make NFL history.

The star Colorado State University tight end is widely expected to be selected for this year's NFL Draft, which kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday. If he's chosen for a professional team, McBride will be the first NFL player with openly same-sex parents.

McBride and his five siblings were raised by Kate McBride and her longtime partner Jen. McBride told TODAY his mothers were always "great role models" for him and his siblings, and called their upbringing "very special."

"Really, it's just normal to me," McBride said. "It's something that I've been with my whole life. It's not anything that I know differently."

Kate, who could be seen alongside Jen in a video interview with TODAY looking absolutely giddy with excitement for their son, said more than anything she's excited to watch her son live his dream.

"When your kid comes to you when they're little and they say they want to be president, you're like, 'OK, honey, that's great,'" Kate said. "He wanted to play in the NFL, and he's going to do it."

Kate and Jen, who began their family back in the 1990s, said things were very different for same-sex parents at that time.

"They actually considered me a single mom," Kate said. "And I do remember telling my parents that I'm pregnant, and they said, 'Why would you want to have a baby as a single woman?' And I said, 'I'm not a single woman. I'm in a relationship.'"

Despite the barriers they faced, McBride's moms paved the way for their children's success, including their son becoming a Division 1 leader in receptions and yards, as well as a unanimous pick for the All-American Team.

McBride told TODAY that the unwavering support of his moms throughout his childhood was essential to getting him where he is today.

"They've done a great job of pushing me to be the best version of myself and just constantly giving support and love," he said.

Football superfans and casual viewers alike will be able to tune into the NFL Draft this weekend on the NFL Network, ABC or ESPN. Round 1 of the selection process begins 6 p.m. MDT on Thursday.