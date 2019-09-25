College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 5 Games

There are some major Power 5 conference showdowns in Week 5, and a few even feature some intriguing home underdogs.

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks against the spread for Week 5, along with the standings after Week 4.

Season-long standings

Molly Geary: 27-19-2

Max Meyer: 26-20-2

Tim Rohan: 25-21-2

Scooby Axson: 24-22-2

Michael Shapiro: 23-23-2

Laken Litman: 22-24-2

Ross Dellenger: 20-26-2

Joan Niesen: 19-27-2

















No. 12 Penn State (-7) at Maryland

Arizona State at No. 15 California (-4.5)

Iowa State (-2.5) at Baylor

No. 1 Clemson (-26.5) at North Carolina

No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame (-12)

No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington (-9.5)

Minnesota (-1) at Purdue

Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn (-10.5)

No. 24 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4)

Kentucky at South Carolina (-3)

No. 5 Ohio State (-17.5) at Nebraska

Washington State at No. 19 Utah (-6)