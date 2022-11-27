College football scores, updates: Washington vs. Washington State and more

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson runs with the ball after the catch against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson runs with the ball after the catch against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

It's the final weekend of the regular season, and so much is on the line, from bowl eligibility, conference championship appearances and College Football Playoff hopes. While some teams moved a step closer to securing playoff spots, a few others saw their dreams vanish on Saturday.

The first big rivalry game of the day was a massive one, with No. 3 Michigan running away from No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in a battle of two 11-0 teams. The Wolverines used a bevy a big plays on offense to pull off the victory and secure the Big Ten East title. Michigan is one win away from advancing to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

On the West Coast, No. 6 USC, led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Caleb Williams, ran over No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27 to improve to 11-1 with a shot at earning its first College Football Playoff bid.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Clemson saw its playoff chances go up in smoke with a stunning 31-30 home loss to South Carolina. It ended Clemson's 40-game home win streak.

In another surprising development, No. 9 Oregon blew a 21-point lead in a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State. The Ducks could have secured a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win, but now they'll need help to get in.

Here's what else we're watching tonight.

No. 13 Washington at Washington State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: UW -2 | Total: 60.5

Washington will already know whether it can play for the Pac-12 title by the time this game kicks off. But even if the conference crown is off the table, the Huskies will be plenty motivated playing in their biggest rivalry game. Last year, WSU snapped a seven-game losing skid in the rivalry in emphatic fashion with a 40-13 win in Seattle that saw the Cougar faithful rush the field at Husky Stadium. Washington State comes in on a three-game win streak, but Washington, with its high-powered passing offense led by QB Michael Penix, represents a step up in competition.

  • Winners and Losers: Here's each contender's chances of making the College Football Playoff

    Are Georgia, Michigan and TCU locks for the playoff ahead of their conference championship games?

  • Can Caleb Williams have another Heisman moment? What to watch for in USC-Notre Dame

    USC quarterback Caleb Williams will have another chance to improve his Heisman odds and keep the Trojans in the CFP hunt on Saturday against rival Notre Dame.

  • Big plays power No. 3 Michigan to 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State

    The Wolverines had five TDs of 45 yards or longer in the rout.

