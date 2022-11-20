College football scores, updates: Tennessee vs. South Carolina and more

With rivalry week on the horizon next week, college football's undefeated teams were perhaps looking ahead.

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU all had to survive some close calls on Saturday.

Ohio State held off a furious late rally from Maryland to win 43-30, Michigan beat Illinois 19-17 on a field goal with 9 seconds to play, and TCU prevailed 29-28 over Baylor on their own last-second field goal.

Even No. 1 Georgia had a less-than-convincing 16-6 victory over Kentucky. In the end, everyone got the job done to get up a high-stakes final weekend of the regular season.

But tonight the spotlight moves to the Pac-12.

USC is the conference's lone team remaining in the College Football Playoff race, and its challenging final stretch begins with a crosstown trip to UCLA on Saturday night.

There's also another excellent matchup out in Eugene as Oregon hosts Utah with significant Pac-12 title implications at stake.

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: SECN | Line: Ole Miss -2.5 | Total: 64

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was so close to getting a win over his former boss, Alabama’s Nick Saban, but the Rebels fell 30-24 in heartbreaking fashion. Now the 8-2 Rebels are eliminated from SEC West contention and have to go take a trip to face Arkansas. A night game in Fayetteville is never easy, and Ole Miss will likely try to lean heavily on its running game like it has all year. Arkansas, meanwhile, is just 5-5 on the year and will need to pull off the upset and clinch bowl eligibility.

No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: USC -2.5 | Total: 75.5

It’s a huge weekend in the Pac-12 as USC is the conference’s last remaining contender for the playoff. USC’s offense, led by quarterback Caleb Williams, has been playing at a high level. Its defense has not. Things have played out similarly for UCLA. The Bruins, who are still fighting to reach the Pac-12 title game, have a stellar running game led by QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet. Those two need to have big nights for UCLA to pull off the upset, especially with the way the defense has been struggling in recent weeks.

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon

Time: 10:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Utah -1.5 | Total: 61.5

Like the USC-UCLA game, this matchup is massive for the Pac-12 title race. Both Utah and Oregon are 6-1 in conference play, a half-game behind 7-1 USC and a game in front of UCLA and Washington, both of whom are 5-2.

QB injuries will factor heavily into this one. While Utah QB Cam Rising seems to be back after missing a game a few weeks back, Oregon's Bo Nix is much more of a question mark. He seemed to hurt his foot or ankle late in last week’s heartbreaking loss to Washington. The coaching staff has remained quiet about Nix’s status, but the fact that Oregon went from a 3-point favorite to a 1.5-point underdog on Wednesday night says a lot. If Nix can’t go, Ty Thompson will get the nod in this crucial matchup.

  • Michigan RB Blake Corum exits Illinois game with apparent knee injury

    Michigan running back Blake Corum is one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

  • No. 3 Michigan avoids major upset, gets past Illinois with field goal in final seconds

    Michigan somehow found a way to get it done and remain undefeated.

  • Trouble ahead for USC and Mississippi? Bold predictions for college football's Week 12

    There's a full slate of major games in Week 12 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for Saturday's biggest showdowns.

  • College football betting: Bettors expect TCU to stay undefeated against Baylor

    TCU is a slight road favorite in Waco.

  • College football odds, betting: Is LSU on upset watch this weekend?

    Here are three betting angles for Week 12.

  • Purdue linebacker has pick-six called back for excessive 'high-stepping'

    Jalen Graham had too much fun in the eyes of the officiating crew as he ran toward the end zone against Northwestern.

  • Purdue stays in title chase with 17-9 win over Northwestern

    Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell started his college career as a walk-on buried on the depth chart. The sixth-year quarterback threw two more touchdown passes in his final home game Saturday and Purdue's defense forced three second-half turnovers to give the Boilermakers a 17-9 victory over Northwestern that kept their West Division title hopes intact. “You have a lot that you're playing for, people are talking about postseason stuff and it’s not like we’re blind to it,” O'Connell said when asked about what's at stake next week.

