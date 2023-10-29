College football scores, updates: Oregon State trying to avoid upset vs. Arizona
It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and it didn't take long for Saturday to produce a big one. No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season is over as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.
Two highly ranked teams that avoided disaster were No. 10 Penn State surviving against Indiana and No. 5 Washington escaping against Stanford, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. Elsewhere, Oregon made a big statement with a 35-6 win over Utah and No. 1 Georgia took care of business against Florida.
We'll have our eye out for more surprises in addition to giving updates on the big matchups of the day.
Touchdown BEAVERS! OSU takes its first lead since the 1st quarter. We're now early in the 4th.
Oregon State 17, Arizona 13
Arizona starts the second half with a long drive that ends in a field goal.
Arizona 13, Oregon State 10
And of course Yahoo's Ross Dellenger updates his top 10 after this week's action:
Yahoo Top 10: Clemson's stunning spiral continues while Oklahoma suffers its own upset loss
How about a little halftime reading? Here's this week's winners and losers:
College football Week 9 winners and losers: Predicting the first edition of the CFP rankings
With 3 seconds on the halftime clock, Oregon State bizarrely tries a fake field goal and runs for a nice gain ... but there was no way they were gonna score there. Beavs instead go into the half tied.
Oregon State 10, Arizona 10
Georgia Tech gets the final first down it needed. That's ball game.
FINAL: Georgia Tech 46, North Carolina 42
And even worse news for UNC, star receiver Tez Walker was injured on the play.
North Carolina was driving but FUMBLES it away! Georgia Tech ball with the lead and 2:54 to go!