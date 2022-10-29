College football scores, updates: Tennessee vs. Kentucky, Michigan vs. Michigan State and more

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) returns an interception for a touchdown against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

As we get deeper into the season, a lot of conference title races are heating up, especially in the Big 12 and Pac-12. And with the first College Football Playoff rankings on tap for next week, there are plenty of games with upset potential in Week 9 that can have a major effect on the CFP selection committee’s first Top 25.

So far, highly ranked teams have avoided trouble, with No. 2 Ohio State pulling away from No. 13 Penn State 44-31 late after trailing in the fourth quarter.

In the Big 12, No. 7 TCU avoided an upset scare at West Virginia with a 41-31 win that also delivered a bat beat in the betting world.

And No. 1 Georgia took care of business in a rivalry game against Florida with a 42-20 victory.

With No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Michigan still to play today, we'll continue to follow the action.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UT -12.5 | Total: 62.5

The emergence of Tennessee has been one of the biggest stories of the season. The Vols are 7-0 with impressive wins over Alabama and LSU on their résumé already. They’ll face two more ranked teams in the coming weeks, including this week's contest against a feisty Kentucky team coming off a bye. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is back from injury and the offense looks much better as a result. But can UK do enough to keep up with Tennessee, which ranks No. 1 in the country in total offense?

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UM -22.5 | Total: 55

Even in years when Michigan appears to be a heavy favorite it seems to struggle against its in-state rival. The Spartans stunned then-No. 6 Michigan 37-33 last year in East Lansing. Can the undefeated Wolverines avenge that loss today at the Big House? The odds are certainly in UM's favor as Michigan State has sputtered to a 3-4 start. But you never quite know what will play out in this matchup.

What's happened so far today