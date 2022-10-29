College football scores, updates: Tennessee vs. Kentucky, Michigan vs. Michigan State and more
As we get deeper into the season, a lot of conference title races are heating up, especially in the Big 12 and Pac-12. And with the first College Football Playoff rankings on tap for next week, there are plenty of games with upset potential in Week 9 that can have a major effect on the CFP selection committee’s first Top 25.
So far, highly ranked teams have avoided trouble, with No. 2 Ohio State pulling away from No. 13 Penn State 44-31 late after trailing in the fourth quarter.
In the Big 12, No. 7 TCU avoided an upset scare at West Virginia with a 41-31 win that also delivered a bat beat in the betting world.
And No. 1 Georgia took care of business in a rivalry game against Florida with a 42-20 victory.
With No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Michigan still to play today, we'll continue to follow the action.
(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: UT -12.5 | Total: 62.5
The emergence of Tennessee has been one of the biggest stories of the season. The Vols are 7-0 with impressive wins over Alabama and LSU on their résumé already. They’ll face two more ranked teams in the coming weeks, including this week's contest against a feisty Kentucky team coming off a bye. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is back from injury and the offense looks much better as a result. But can UK do enough to keep up with Tennessee, which ranks No. 1 in the country in total offense?
Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UM -22.5 | Total: 55
Even in years when Michigan appears to be a heavy favorite it seems to struggle against its in-state rival. The Spartans stunned then-No. 6 Michigan 37-33 last year in East Lansing. Can the undefeated Wolverines avenge that loss today at the Big House? The odds are certainly in UM's favor as Michigan State has sputtered to a 3-4 start. But you never quite know what will play out in this matchup.
What's happened so far today
Wake Forest melts down with eight turnovers in loss to Louisville
UCF touchdown!
RJ Harvey runs it in to give UFC the 25-21 lead with 48 seconds left
UCF and Cincinnati have traded scores in the 4th quarter.
Cinci leads 21-18 with under 3 minutes to go. Fun finish coming.