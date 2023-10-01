College football scores, updates: Notre Dame ekes out thriller over Duke with final-minute drive

The early marquee game of the day ended with Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC surviving a nail-biter at Colorado after dominating most of the contest. The defending Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns but had to sweat out the win as the Trojans defense was gashed for 27 second-half points.

But that game and all others throughout the day were topped by the late-night action. In a wild shootout in Starkville, No. 20 Ole Miss prevailed, 55-49, over No. 13 LSU in a contest that featured more than 1,300 yards of combined offense. Then No. 11 Notre Dame rallied back to beat No. 17 Duke, 21-14, in the waning seconds of a thriller in Durham. The Irish pulled off the last-gasp win just one week after a heartbreaking loss of their own.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kentucky's Ray Davis had himself a career day in the Wildcats' upset win over No. 22 Florida, running for 280 yards and three touchdowns. No. 3 Texas had no problem handling Kansas despite a lucky Jayhawks bounce, No. 1 Georgia survived a road scare at Auburn and Ole Miss battled back to topple LSU in the waning seconds.

Week 5 of the college football season delivered in more ways than one.