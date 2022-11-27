College football scores, updates: Michigan dominates Ohio State, USC keeps CFP hopes alive

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson runs with the ball after the catch against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson runs with the ball after the catch against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

It's the final weekend of the regular season, and so much is on the line, from bowl eligibility, conference championship appearances and College Football Playoff hopes. While some teams moved a step closer to securing playoff spots, a few others saw their dreams vanish on Saturday.

The first big rivalry game of the day was a massive one, with No. 3 Michigan running away from No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in a battle of two 11-0 teams. The Wolverines used a bevy a big plays on offense to pull off the victory and secure the Big Ten East title. Michigan is one win away from advancing to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

On the West Coast, No. 6 USC, led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Caleb Williams, ran over No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27 to improve to 11-1 with a shot at earning its first College Football Playoff bid.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Clemson saw its playoff chances go up in smoke with a stunning 31-30 home loss to South Carolina. It ended Clemson's 40-game home win streak.

In another surprising development, No. 9 Oregon blew a 21-point lead in a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State. That loss, coupled with Washington's 51-33 win over Washington State, knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title game. It will now be Utah vs. USC next week for the Pac-12 crown.

More updates around college football

Live Updates

Latest Stories

  • Winners and Losers: Here's each contender's chances of making the College Football Playoff

    Are Georgia, Michigan and TCU locks for the playoff ahead of their conference championship games?

  • World Cup 2022: USMNT's draw with England shatters U.S. English-language viewership record

    More than 19.6 million people tuned into the USA-England match at its peak on Friday, breaking a previous American record set in 1994.

  • With only bragging rights on the line, NC State is ready for plenty of bragging

    Wolfpack players planted a giant NC State flag at midfield in Kenan Stadium after Friday’s 30-27 double overtime win over North Carolina.

  • International students are now able to work full time. What that means for B.C.'s economy

    Business leaders say a federal pilot project that allows international students to work full time could benefit B.C.'s economy, even as student advocates worry about its impact on workload. Experts say the move could help employers struggling with labour shortages and provide them with more flexibility and job security. Under a pilot project from the federal government that began on Nov. 15 and lasts until the end of next year, international students are allowed to work full time during the scho

  • ‘This thing went by quickly.’ On Senior Day, Penn State football leaders reflect on careers

    “Their leadership has been unbelievable all year long – the vets in that locker room,” head coach James Franklin said.

  • Week 13 college football winners and losers: Michigan thrives, while Ohio State and Clemson dive

    Michigan rolled, while Ohio State and Clemson saw their seasons go up in smoke to lead the college football winners and losers from Week 13.

  • Black Friday recap: Iowa squanders huge chance to win Big Ten West in 24-17 loss to Nebraska

    Iowa now needs both Purdue and Illinois to lose to make the Big Ten title game.

  • German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

    Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany has long since become “the country of hope” for many, and it's a good thing when people who have put down roots in the country decide to take citizenship. “Germany needs better rules for the naturalization of all these great women and men,” Scholz said.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals