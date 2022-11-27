College football scores, updates: Michigan dominates Ohio State, USC keeps CFP hopes alive
It's the final weekend of the regular season, and so much is on the line, from bowl eligibility, conference championship appearances and College Football Playoff hopes. While some teams moved a step closer to securing playoff spots, a few others saw their dreams vanish on Saturday.
The first big rivalry game of the day was a massive one, with No. 3 Michigan running away from No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in a battle of two 11-0 teams. The Wolverines used a bevy a big plays on offense to pull off the victory and secure the Big Ten East title. Michigan is one win away from advancing to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.
On the West Coast, No. 6 USC, led by Heisman hopeful quarterback Caleb Williams, ran over No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27 to improve to 11-1 with a shot at earning its first College Football Playoff bid.
Meanwhile, No. 8 Clemson saw its playoff chances go up in smoke with a stunning 31-30 home loss to South Carolina. It ended Clemson's 40-game home win streak.
In another surprising development, No. 9 Oregon blew a 21-point lead in a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State. That loss, coupled with Washington's 51-33 win over Washington State, knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title game. It will now be Utah vs. USC next week for the Pac-12 crown.
Arizona State reportedly finalizing deal to hire Kenny Dillingham as coach
Lane Kiffin says he's staying at Ole Miss, not headed to Auburn
Utah will face USC for the Pac-12 crown on Friday in Las Vegas
