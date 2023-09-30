College football scores, updates: LSU vs. Ole Miss, Notre Dame vs. Duke and more
We're in for another fun Saturday of college football as we fully dive into conference play.
There are three ranked vs. ranked showdowns on the day as well as some tricky road spots for other ranked teams, which could put some of the nation's top teams on upset watch.
Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC survived a nail-biter at Colorado after dominating most of the game. The defending Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns but had to sweat out the win as the Trojans defense was gashed for 27 second-half points.
Elsewhere, Kentucky's Ray Davis had himself a career day in the Wildcats' upset win over No. 22 Florida, running for 280 yards and three touchdowns. No. 3 Texas had no problem handling Kansas despite a lucky Jayhawks bounce and No. 1 Georgia survived a road scare at Auburn.
Here's what else we're watching in Week 5 (scroll for live updates).
No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss
Time: 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: LSU -2.5 | Total: 66.5
The Tigers entered the season with national title hype, but their play has been uneven so far. LSU was blasted in the second half of the season-opener vs. Florida State but has since won three straight. The offense has been prolific, but the defense still has major concerns — particularly in the secondary. Does Ole Miss have the skill talent to exploit LSU’s weaknesses? On paper it would appear so, but the Rebels have not looked quite right on offense. Back at home, how will Lane Kiffin’s team respond following last week’s uninspiring performance against Alabama?
No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: ND -5.5 | Total: 52.5
Notre Dame is coming off a brutal last-second loss to Ohio State. It had to be incredibly deflating for Marcus Freeman’s program, and now the Irish have to go on the road to face an undefeated Duke team. Notre Dame has clearly improved with Sam Hartman at QB, but will this team be able to bounce back after such a crushing defeat? For Duke, this is the program’s biggest game in years and the first time the school has ever hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for football. Will coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils be ready for the moment?
LSU strikes again! Jayden Daniels finds Kyren Lacy on a 29-yard fade.
Ole Miss 31, LSU 28
Sadly for UCF, it was all for naught. A 59-yard field goal try at the buzzer is no good.
The 28-point comeback is COMPLETE for Baylor
FINAL: Baylor 36, UCF 35
Brock Bowers leads No. 1 Georgia to come-from-behind road win over Auburn
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Interception Georgia! That'll do it for this one.
Georgia 27, Auburn 20
The Tigers face a fourth-and-9 at midfield.