College football scores, updates: LSU vs. Alabama, Washington vs. USC and more
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and the Week 10 schedule is loaded.
Not only are there five ranked vs. ranked matchups, but there are also several ranked teams on upset watch with tough matchups against unranked opponents.
The drama started early Saturday as Clemson held on for a 31-23 win over No. 15 Notre Dame despite several late miscues by the Tigers. No. 10 Ole Miss followed that up with a last-second blocked field goal to survive a scare against Texas A&M and Texas needed a fourth-down stop in overtime to overcome Kansas State.
No. 22 Oklahoma State kept the drama alive later in the afternoon, delivering a 27-24 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma in what is the last Bedlam rivalry game for the foreseeable future. Georgia, meanwhile, held its own against a lively Missouri team in a crucial SEC East clash.
At this point in the season, there is so much on the line as teams jockey for position in both the CFP rankings and their respective conference standings. We're in for an action-packed day.
Here's what we're watching Saturday night (scroll for live updates):
No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: UW -3 | Total: 76.5
The Huskies are undefeated and the No. 5 team in the country, but they have not looked quite right with shaky wins over Arizona State and Stanford the last two weeks. Washington has the current betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Michael Penix Jr., at quarterback. On the other side, USC has Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman winner. With both defenses struggling, this could turn into one of the best quarterback duels of the season. And it's an opportunity for USC to revitalize its season.
No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -3 | Total: 60.5
LSU sort of got pushed to the side when it lost to Ole Miss to fall to 3-2. Since then, however, LSU has won three straight and is 4-1 in conference play as QB Jayden Daniels has put up eye-popping statistics. With a win in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, LSU can put itself in an excellent position to get back to the SEC title game. On the other side, Alabama still has national championship aspirations. This Alabama team isn’t as explosive on offense as some of the teams in recent years, but Jalen Milroe has settled into the starting quarterback role and has been better about limiting mistakes while the team leans on its defense.
Caleb Williams heaves a dime TD pass on 4th and 1 to Brenden Rice! We're tied again!
USC 35, Washington 35
Jayden Daniels and Jalen Milroe have combined for 280 rushing yards and there's 7:30 left in the third quarter.
Touchdown Alabama! Roydell Williams sprints through the line and scores on a 16-yard run.
Alabama 28, LSU 28
USC's Christian Roland-Wallace picks off Michael Penix in the end zone.
That was a turn of events after Washington was driving. Trojans ball trailing 35-28.
Alabama is on the move now and into LSU territory after another Jalen Milroe scramble.
Second half has begun in Washington-USC. Will the scoring continue? Will anyone play defense? Stay tuned.
Touchdown Tigers! Josh Williams ran it into a heap at the goal line before bolting around the edge for a TD to give LSU the lead.
LSU 28, Alabama 21
LSU is knocking on the door again after Jayden Daniels makes a few plays with his legs and arm.
We are back for the second half of LSU-Alabama, which has delivered in a big way so far. The Tigers will start with the ball.
Lost in the chaos of the two big games, here's how the other three ranked teams in action are doing: