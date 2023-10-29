College football scores, updates: Arizona caps night with upset over No. 11 Oregon State
It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and the day was bookended with two upsets of top 15 teams. In the early window, No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season ended as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.
And in a late-night Pac-12 tilt, unranked Arizona knocked off No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 to hand the Beavers their second loss of the season.
Two highly ranked teams that avoided disaster were No. 10 Penn State surviving against Indiana and No. 5 Washington escaping against Stanford, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. Elsewhere, Oregon made a big statement with a 35-6 win over Utah and No. 1 Georgia took care of business against Florida.
Arizona gets the first down, and it's over! The upset is complete! Party time in Tucson!
FINAL: Arizona 27, Oregon State 24
Onside kick squirts out of bounds and Arizona will gain possession. They can pretty much kneel this out.
Wow, and VERY quick answer for the Beavers. 4 plays, 75 yards. DJ Uiagalelei pass to Jimmy Valsin for the TD. 1:38 to play
Arizona 27, Oregon State 24
TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA! Wildcats have taken command with 2:22 to play!
Arizona 27, Oregon State 17
Arizona has the ball again and is already deep in OSU territory. Fixing to put this thing away for the upset?
Wildcats back in front! Michael Wiley with a 40-yard catch and run for the go-ahead score! 8:46 to play.
Arizona 20, Oregon State 17
Touchdown BEAVERS! OSU takes its first lead since the 1st quarter. We're now early in the 4th.
Oregon State 17, Arizona 13