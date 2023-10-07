College football scores, updates: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Washington State at UCLA and more

We've got another fun day of college football on our hands.

With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.

Additionally, there are some really intriguing SEC matchups on the schedule Saturday, including No. 11 Alabama's trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and top-ranked Georgia hosting undefeated Kentucky. Not to mention there are teams like No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.

Follow along as we track all the action throughout the day: