College football scores, updates: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, Washington State at UCLA and more
We've got another fun day of college football on our hands.
With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.
Additionally, there are some really intriguing SEC matchups on the schedule Saturday, including No. 11 Alabama's trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and top-ranked Georgia hosting undefeated Kentucky. Not to mention there are teams like No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.
Follow along as we track all the action throughout the day:
They get it and a score! Touchdown Texas A&M.
Texas A&M 17, Alabama 10
The Aggies have driven inside the Bama 10-yard line but face third down.
The Aggies have forced a three-and-out and will get the ball back near midfield with 9 minutes left in the first half.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles...Washington State just caught a massive break just before half. The Bruins were inside the Wazzu 5-yard line looking to go up 2 scores, but a pick-six by Kapena Gushiken completely changes things.
Washington State 10, UCLA 9
TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! On the very next play, Max Johnson finds his brother Jake on a 22-yard TD catch to tie things up in College Station.
Alabama 10, Texas A&M 10
Monster punt return by Ainias Smith and the Aggies needed it! He makes several Tide defenders miss while criss-crossing the field and taking it all the way back to the Bama 22-yard line.
UCLA has completely stymied Washington State's Cam Ward so far, holding him to under 50 yards in the first half. He's averaged 348.5 passing yards per game so far this season.
Elsewhere, Clemson is down early against Wake Forest and Washington State is trailing UCLA.