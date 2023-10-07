College football scores, updates: Alabama at Texas A&M, Washington State at UCLA and more
We've got another fun day of college football on our hands.
With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.
There are also some really intriguing SEC matchups on the schedule Saturday, including No. 11 Alabama's trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and top-ranked Georgia hosting undefeated Kentucky. Not to mention there are teams like No. 9 USC (vs. Arizona), No. 10 Notre Dame (at No. 25 Louisville) and No. 13 Washington State (at UCLA) in potentially tricky spots.
Follow along as we track all the action throughout the day:
Meanwhile, Wazzu has the ball back with 4 minutes left, down 25-17.
ALABAMA SAFETY! Max Johnson is ruled for an intentional grounding in his own end zone and Bama is up two possessions.
Alabama 26, Texas A&M 17
Meanwhile, Washington State is trailing UCLA late in Los Angeles and the Bruins have the ball.
UCLA 25, Washington State 17
They'll have to punt it back. It'll be Aggies ball with just under 7 minutes left.
The Tide is near midfield now but facing a third and long.
OH MY GOODNESS! Bama blocks a field goal attempt and returns it for a touchdown. It's eventually called back for an illegal blindside penalty by Alabama on the return, but it's a crucial play nonetheless.
FUMBLE! Texas A&M with the strip and recovery deep inside Alabama territory!
The Aggies can't get much going on the ensuing possession and will have to punt it back to Bama.
Meanwhile, UCLA just took the lead on Washington State in the fourth quarter of that game. Missed 2-point conversion.
UCLA 18, Washington State 17