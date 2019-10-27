College football scores: Results, updates, highlights from Week 9's top-25 games

Week 9 of the college football is here, and it will continue to pare down the true College Football Playoff contenders.

That's evident in top-25 games with No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU and No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan. By the end of the day, the field of Playoff-eligible contenders could be significantly smaller.

Other games of note this week include No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State, Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota and Arkansas at No. 1 Alabama ( without Tua Tagovailoa ).

With that, Sporting News presents its updates, scores and highlights from Week 9's top-25 action:

College football scores, results for Week 9 top-25 games

Here's the full Week 9 schedule for the top-25 college football games, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Check out SN's live scoreboard for stats and more.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 26

Live updates, highlights from Week 9 top-25 games

(All times Eastern)

10:40 p.m.: The Wolverines have nearly completed the upset.

10:30 p.m.: Insanity in Lawrence! The Jayhawks' blocked field goal is fumbled by Texas Tech with just enough time for Kansas to try another game-winning field goal, which sails through the uprights.

10:26 p.m.: Never satisfied.

this is a man whose team is up 48-0 pic.twitter.com/JtEz5utUz1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 27, 2019

10:13 p.m.: The Wolverines answer back. Suddenly, we have offense in Ann Arbor.

10:09 p.m.: The Fighting Irish are on the board. Now, can they make it a game late?

9:50 p.m.: Michigan leads by 17 points. Meanwhile...

Ian Book is now 4-17 for 32 yards. — Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) October 27, 2019

9:43 p.m.: The Bruins are up four scores, but if anybody knows crazy comebacks are possible, it's UCLA.

9:36 p.m.: UCLA in good shape for a #Pac12AfterDark upset that would hardly be a surprise.

#24 ASU is in some trouble! Dorian Thompson-Robinson with a 20 yard TD to Kyle Philips! UCLA up 28-7 at halftime! pic.twitter.com/OxJxlTMI91 — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 27, 2019

9:19 p.m.: Here's your Alabama update, if you needed one. (You didn't).

8:49 p.m.: It's all Michigan early; 17-0 despite only completing one pass thus far.

8:39 p.m.: The Wolverines are putting it on Notre Dame early.

8:18 p.m.: No surprise: No Tua, no problem.

7:27 p.m.: A wild play from Auburn to extend a drive earlier, but a failed onside kick should allow LSU to close this one out.

Oh alright, Bo Nix is gonna throw this one out of bounds...WAIT, WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/vNO02dJhJY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 26, 2019

7:00 p.m.: An interesting throw here seals Texas' fate against TCU.

6:14 p.m.: LSU gets stood up on fourth-and-goal! Huge stop. Follow along here for the rest of the game.

6:04 p.m.: Auburn can't turn this into a touchdown and settles for a field goal.

5:51 p.m.: This was a huge play for LSU to keep Auburn off the board at the end of the half.

This one belonged to Derek Stingley. pic.twitter.com/fD0yOtfIho — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 26, 2019

5:31 p.m.: Florida State is having some fun, at least.

Playground football from FSU. pic.twitter.com/ARPAorkmdG — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 26, 2019

5:17 p.m. : Auburn answers back with a fourth-and-goal conversion to take the lead.

4:38 p.m.: Joe Burrow takes a hit and responds by finishing the touchdown drive.

Burrow got rekt, popped back up pic.twitter.com/KdGf6W6cSn — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 26, 2019

4:30 p.m.: The Longhorns get back even with this deep shot.

Touchdown, @TexasFootball !



The Longhorns tie it up thanks to this Devin Duvernay TD. pic.twitter.com/XJOQZdRlN4



— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

4:27 p.m: Not a ton of offense between Auburn and LSU early, but we do have some strong special teams play!

4:14 p.m.: A whooooole lot of elevation on this touchdown pass that gives Penn State the lead.

3:52 p.m.: Here's a wild catch from San Jose State against Army.

3:38 p.m.: Oklahoma very nearly made a comeback, but this illegal touching penalty on the onside kick ends that effort. Kansas State's first win over a top-five opponent since 2006.

Oklahoma's onside kick, touched before 10 yards pic.twitter.com/APtb0HrUGA — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 26, 2019

2:58 p.m.: The Sooners are staying in it.

2:54 p.m.: Kansas State is on its way to the biggest upset of the season.

2:25 p.m.: Ohio State is home free thanks to Chase Young and J.K. Dobbins.

2:05 p.m.: Fields scrambles in for a Buckeyes answer.

The Buckeyes answer!



Justin Fields runs it in to put @OhioStateFB up 17-7. pic.twitter.com/owA4YzpcUE



— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

1:50 p.m.: A huge sequence of plays for Wisconsin cuts Ohio State's lead to 10-7!

5th sack of the game for Wisconsin's defense! pic.twitter.com/bbyyI7VVbl — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

HUGE play on special teams for @BadgerFootball ! pic.twitter.com/04mr3KeLdk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

WHAT A DIME FROM JACK COAN! @BadgerFootball gets on the board thanks to this beautifully thrown ball from the Wisconsin QB pic.twitter.com/VqS03IyqX9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

1:41 p.m.: Gabe Brkic hits a 50-yard field goal to make it 24-23 Kansas State. What a shot.

Gabe Brkic 50 YARD FG IS GOOD!!! COLLEGE KICKERS! pic.twitter.com/IrVrMA5V5f — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

1:35 p.m.: Kansas State. Not. Going. Away.

K-STATE TAKES THE LEAD!!!!!! Skylar Thompson 14 yard TD!!! pic.twitter.com/dbyUOn8n4t — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

1:22 p.m.: And we have our first points of the game. It's 10-0 Ohio State after this 27-yard connection.

Justin Fields ➡️ Chris Olave @OhioStateFB gets the first touchdown of the day! pic.twitter.com/f4oR81ZNGC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

1:11 p.m.: Kansas State refuses to yield. It's now a three-point game in Norman.

Joshua Youngblood is in for the K-State TD!!! pic.twitter.com/f2znIOcLsO — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

1:08 p.m.: Oh, hey — points! Ohio State's up 3-0 after this 49-yard field goal.

We have points! @OhioStateFB Blake Haubeil drills the 49-yard field goal to get the Buckeyes on the board. pic.twitter.com/JmceiW6zLT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2019

1:05 p.m.: This play didn't work out particularly well for Justin Fields.

Justin Fields got popped! Wisconsin's defense has 3 sacks in the first half! pic.twitter.com/wp3puw4u16 — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:58 p.m.: Chase Young = still good.

Chase Young is a MONSTER! 2nd sack of the day! pic.twitter.com/QyMDNmydkx — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:50 p.m.: Oklahoma overpowering Kansas State on offense.

And Jalen Hurts is in for his 12th rushing TD of the season... #Sooners pic.twitter.com/im1xgijBss — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:43 p.m.: And now K-State's on the board!

K-State's on the board! Skylar Thompson 4 yard TD run! pic.twitter.com/O7yqsCdBsm — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:42 p.m.: Chase Young = good.

Chase Young joins Mike Vrabel as the only players in Ohio State history with multiple 10 sack seasons! pic.twitter.com/SYgcJe0X79 — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:31 p.m.: Appalachian State handling its business early against South Alabama.

App State strikes first!! Zac Thomas with a 19 yard TD to Thomas Hennigan! pic.twitter.com/hNBaaGuZNV — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:29 p.m.: Jalen Hurts in for the 10-yard run after a little trickeration:

Jalen Hurts powers in for the 10 yard TD! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/WlCJzQrxqI — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:25 p.m.: Tyrone Tracy is a magician. Fifty yards to the house!

WOW!!! There was 4 Northwestern defenders around Tyrone Tracy, but he breaks a tackle and goes 50 yards for the Iowa TD!!! pic.twitter.com/jbXdrKTtSu — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:23 p.m.: Wisconsin's going to need several plays like this today.

Watch the lane Wisconsin's OL opens up for Taylor. Sheesh! pic.twitter.com/VHBDCoOmWk — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:13 p.m.: That's a good way to get your quarterback killed.

Miscommunication for Ohio State's OL.... The center was the only one blocking pic.twitter.com/LiEY4FC4mm — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) October 26, 2019

12:09 p.m. Not a bad way to start for the Kansas State defense!