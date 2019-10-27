College football scores: Results, updates, highlights from Week 9's top-25 games

Sporting News

Week 9 of the college football is here, and it will continue to pare down the true College Football Playoff contenders.

That's evident in top-25 games with No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU and No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan. By the end of the day, the field of Playoff-eligible contenders could be significantly smaller.

MORE: Sporting News' Week 9 top 25

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Other games of note this week include No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State, Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota and Arkansas at No. 1 Alabama ( without Tua Tagovailoa ).

With that, Sporting News presents its updates, scores and highlights from Week 9's top-25 action:

College football scores, results for Week 9 top-25 games

Here's the full Week 9 schedule for the top-25 college football games, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Check out SN's live scoreboard for stats and more.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Game

No. 16 SMU 34, Houston 31

Saturday, Oct. 26

Game

No. 3 Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 7

Kansas State 48, No. 5 Oklahoma 41

No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0

No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 3

No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20

No. 6 Penn State 28, Michigan State 7

TCU 37, No. 15 Texas 27

No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland 10

Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27

No. 1 Alabama 48, Arkansas 7

No. 4 Clemson 59, Boston College 7

No. 19 Michigan 45, No. 8 Notre Dame 14

UCLA 42, No. 24 Arizona State 32

No. 12 Utah 35, Cal 0

No. 11 Oregon 37, Washington State 35

Live updates, highlights from Week 9 top-25 games

(All times Eastern)

10:40 p.m.: The Wolverines have nearly completed the upset.

10:30 p.m.: Insanity in Lawrence! The Jayhawks' blocked field goal is fumbled by Texas Tech with just enough time for Kansas to try another game-winning field goal, which sails through the uprights.

10:26 p.m.: Never satisfied.

10:13 p.m.: The Wolverines answer back. Suddenly, we have offense in Ann Arbor.

10:09 p.m.: The Fighting Irish are on the board. Now, can they make it a game late?

9:50 p.m.: Michigan leads by 17 points. Meanwhile...

9:43 p.m.: The Bruins are up four scores, but if anybody knows crazy comebacks are possible, it's UCLA.

9:36 p.m.: UCLA in good shape for a #Pac12AfterDark upset that would hardly be a surprise.

9:19 p.m.: Here's your Alabama update, if you needed one. (You didn't).

8:49 p.m.: It's all Michigan early; 17-0 despite only completing one pass thus far.

8:39 p.m.: The Wolverines are putting it on Notre Dame early.

8:18 p.m.: No surprise: No Tua, no problem.

7:27 p.m.: A wild play from Auburn to extend a drive earlier, but a failed onside kick should allow LSU to close this one out.

7:00 p.m.: An interesting throw here seals Texas' fate against TCU.

6:14 p.m.: LSU gets stood up on fourth-and-goal! Huge stop. Follow along here for the rest of the game.

6:04 p.m.: Auburn can't turn this into a touchdown and settles for a field goal.

5:51 p.m.: This was a huge play for LSU to keep Auburn off the board at the end of the half.

5:31 p.m.: Florida State is having some fun, at least.

5:17 p.m. : Auburn answers back with a fourth-and-goal conversion to take the lead.

4:38 p.m.: Joe Burrow takes a hit and responds by finishing the touchdown drive.

4:30 p.m.: The Longhorns get back even with this deep shot.

4:27 p.m: Not a ton of offense between Auburn and LSU early, but we do have some strong special teams play!

4:14 p.m.: A whooooole lot of elevation on this touchdown pass that gives Penn State the lead.

3:52 p.m.: Here's a wild catch from San Jose State against Army.

3:38 p.m.: Oklahoma very nearly made a comeback, but this illegal touching penalty on the onside kick ends that effort. Kansas State's first win over a top-five opponent since 2006.

2:58 p.m.: The Sooners are staying in it.

2:54 p.m.: Kansas State is on its way to the biggest upset of the season.

2:25 p.m.: Ohio State is home free thanks to Chase Young and J.K. Dobbins.

2:05 p.m.: Fields scrambles in for a Buckeyes answer.

1:50 p.m.: A huge sequence of plays for Wisconsin cuts Ohio State's lead to 10-7!

1:41 p.m.: Gabe Brkic hits a 50-yard field goal to make it 24-23 Kansas State. What a shot.

1:35 p.m.: Kansas State. Not. Going. Away.

1:22 p.m.: And we have our first points of the game. It's 10-0 Ohio State after this 27-yard connection.

1:11 p.m.: Kansas State refuses to yield. It's now a three-point game in Norman.

1:08 p.m.: Oh, hey — points! Ohio State's up 3-0 after this 49-yard field goal.

1:05 p.m.: This play didn't work out particularly well for Justin Fields.

12:58 p.m.: Chase Young = still good.

12:50 p.m.: Oklahoma overpowering Kansas State on offense.

12:43 p.m.: And now K-State's on the board!

12:42 p.m.: Chase Young = good.

12:31 p.m.: Appalachian State handling its business early against South Alabama.

12:29 p.m.: Jalen Hurts in for the 10-yard run after a little trickeration:

12:25 p.m.: Tyrone Tracy is a magician. Fifty yards to the house!

12:23 p.m.: Wisconsin's going to need several plays like this today.

12:13 p.m.: That's a good way to get your quarterback killed.

12:09 p.m. Not a bad way to start for the Kansas State defense!

What to Read Next

Back