College football scores, live updates: Utah vs. Washington, Tennessee vs. Missouri and more

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to crystalize with five remaining undefeated Power Five teams and six others with only one loss. It's the final season of the four-team CFP, so there isn't much margin for error at this point in the season.

Many of the games played this weekend will have CFP and conference title implications, while plenty of other teams are fighting for bowl eligibility. We should be in for another action-packed weekend.

Here's what we're watching on Saturday afternoon:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: UW -9.5 | Total: 53.5

Washington is one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the country and is firmly in the national championship hunt. Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix Jr. and the high-powered offense face a Utah team that will present a much different look on both sides of the ball, but especially with its physicality on defense. Utah has no margin for error if it wants to win a third consecutive Pac-12 title. The Utes have endured a slew of injuries but are still in contention for the conference crown with three regular season games to play.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: UT -1.5 | Total: 58.5

Missouri and Tennessee have very little hope of catching Georgia in the SEC East, but these are still two of the better teams in the conference this season. Missouri hasn’t had a winning season since 2018, so the fact that it is 7-2 and ranked No. 14 with a chance to get to a major bowl game is a testament to the work Eli Drinkwitz has done building the program. His team will face another tough challenge in Tennessee, especially on defense. The Vols aren’t as explosive on offense as they were last year, but they are still finding ways to win games.