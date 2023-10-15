College football scores, games: USC at Notre Dame, Miami at North Carolina and more

We’ve passed the midseason mark, so these games are gaining importance by the week. We could look back at Week 7 as a turning point in the season for several teams.

Saturday's slate features four ranked vs. ranked matchups and the biggest showdown of the day did not disappoint. No. 7 Washington held on to beat No. 8 Oregon in an offensive thriller as the game-tying kick in the final seconds sailed wide right. Michael Penix Jr. got the better of Bo Nix in the Heisman duel, throwing four touchdowns to Nix's two in the win.

There are also quite a few ranked teams on upset watch, but the morning games were all chalk as No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all cruised to easy wins. No. 11 Alabama had a bit of a scare as Arkansas mounted a second-half charge, but the Tide ultimately held on.

Here's what we're watching in the evening window (scroll down for live updates):

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBC | Line: ND -3 | Total: 60.5

Notre Dame’s playoff hopes were dashed last weekend with a 33-20 loss at Louisville. With USC visiting South Bend, how will Marcus Freeman’s team respond? USC, meanwhile, needed three overtimes to get past Arizona and stay undefeated. It was the third straight close call for the Trojans against teams from the bottom half of the Pac-12. The Trojans have had a lot of uneven performances while struggling mightily on defense. How will the Trojans fare on the road in South Bend?

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: UNC -3.5 | Total: 57.5

Miami is coming off a horrific loss to Georgia Tech where it failed to take a knee and run out the clock, instead fumbling away the game in the closing seconds. The Hurricanes have to try to rebound from that gut-wrenching loss and get their season back on track. That won’t be easy with the way North Carolina has been playing. The Tar Heels are 5-0 and QB Drake Maye is playing at an All-America level once again, and the much-maligned UNC defense looks much improved compared to last season when it was a major liability.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State

Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: OSU -3.5 | Total: 54.5

This is a big game in the Pac-12 title race. USC, Oregon and Washington are all undefeated. Both Oregon State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) and UCLA (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) have one conference loss, so the winner of this game will be in a much better position in the pursuit of a Pac-12 title game spot. The Beavers have an excellent running game but will be put to the test by a UCLA team that stifled WSU last weekend. During Chip Kelly’s tenure, UCLA has always been known for its offense. But these Bruins have been awfully impressive on defense.