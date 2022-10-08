College football scores, updates: UCLA upsets Utah, while USC-Washington State, Alabama-Texas A&M battle

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) signals a first down during his team's win over Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

UCLA suddenly look like one of the Pac-12 favorites after an emphatic 42-32 victory over No. 11 Utah at home on Saturday. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (299 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT) and running back Zach Charbonnet (198 rushing yards, 1 TD), the Bruins scored at will against the Utes to improve to 6-0 and 3-0 in conference play. Watch out for UCLA.

Here's what else we're watching today.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: USC -13 | Total: 65.5

The Trojans are 5-0 and up to No. 6 in the AP poll headed into this weekend’s home game against Washington State. Caleb Williams was excellent once again against Arizona State last week, but he did finally throw his first interception of the year. It was the first turnover of the year for USC, which is still No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin at plus-14. Washington State, meanwhile, bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Oregon by cruising past Cal 28-9 at home to improve to 4-1 on the year. QB Cameron Ward is a dynamic talent, but he'll need to limit his turnovers if WSU wants to pull off a big upset at The Coliseum.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -24.5 | Total: 51.5

A few months ago, most expected massive stakes for this game. Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had some of the spiciest offseason drama in recent memory with a war of words over NIL, among other things. The two claim to have squashed their beef, but that defiant Fisher news conference will be on the minds of many as the Aggies and Crimson Tide line up in Tuscaloosa. Texas A&M upset the Tide in College Station last fall but the Aggies are off to a disappointing 3-2 start this year. Alabama, meanwhile, is 5-0 and up to No. 1 in the rankings following a convincing win over Arkansas.

Bryce Young, Alabama’s Heisman-winning quarterback, is questionable to play due to a shoulder injury sustained in the Arkansas win. Nonetheless, Alabama is still a massive favorite. That says a lot about where these two programs currently stand.

