College football scores, games: Georgia survives upset bid, Clemson and Alabama fend off challengers

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs with the ball while pursued by North Carolina State safety Jakeen Harris (6) on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

We're fully into conference schedules across the country, and that's usually the time the real contenders start to emerge and teams get tested on a more frequent basis.

In some cases, those contenders simply need to survive, as was the case in No. 1 Georgia's 26-22 win over Missouri after the Tigers led for most of the game and nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the season.

In the case of No. 5 Clemson, it was all about making a statement as to which team is in charge in the ACC. That's exactly what Clemson did with a solid 30-20 win over No. 10 NC State.

Another top contender, No. 2 Alabama, got the job done with a 49-26 road win over No. 20 Arkansas despite Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young leaving the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere, No. 9 Oklahoma State made a statement of its own with a strong 36-26 road victory over No. 16 Baylor in a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship.

We've also seen multiple ranked teams go down on the road against unranked opponents, with TCU routing No. 18 Oklahoma and Mississippi State pulling away from No. 17 Texas A&M 42-24.

We're still keeping an eye on three Pac-12 matchups going on, including No. 6 USC vs. Arizona State and No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford.

What's happened so far