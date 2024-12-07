College football scores, games, updates: Conference championship Saturday

Conference championship weekend has arrived.

Saturday features the four power conference title games that will shape the College Football Playoff field. The 12-team bracket will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Arizona State -2.5 | Total: 49.5

Given the chaotic and even nature of the Big 12 this season, it feels like no outcome would be a surprise in this game. Iowa State has found its groove on offense as the season has progressed, but its run defense can be leaky, and that could be a problem against Cam Skattebo and Arizona State.

Time: 4 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -3 | Total: 49.5

Georgia used a dominating performance from its defensive front to overwhelm Texas in the first meeting, and Texas’ offensive line could be thinner on Saturday. Georgia’s offense also squandered some opportunities in that game. A loss for the Bulldogs would also be their third of the season, but it’s very hard to see Georgia dropping out of the 12-team playoff field given their current ranking.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Oregon -3.5 | Total: 49.5

Is the Big Ten title game a play-in for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff? The Ducks enter as the only undefeated team at the top level of college football while Penn State took advantage of Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to sneak into the title game and move up a spot in the CFP rankings.

Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: SMU -2.5 | Total: 55.5

The ACC title game could have the most at stake. An SMU win likely gives the conference just one team in the College Football Playoff. A Clemson win could mean two berths for the conference, but only if the playoff committee keeps an 11-2 SMU team ahead of a 9-3 Alabama team that jumped Miami (10-2) on Tuesday in the next-to-last set of rankings.