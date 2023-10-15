College football scores, games: Caleb Williams, USC struggling against Notre Dame in second half

We’ve passed the midseason mark, so these games are gaining importance by the week. We could look back at Week 7 as a turning point in the season for several teams.

Saturday's slate features four ranked vs. ranked matchups and the biggest showdown of the day did not disappoint. No. 7 Washington held on to beat No. 8 Oregon in an offensive thriller as the game-tying kick in the final seconds sailed wide right. Michael Penix Jr. got the better of Bo Nix in the Heisman duel, throwing four touchdowns to Nix's two in the win.

There are also quite a few ranked teams on upset watch, but the morning games were all chalk as No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all cruised to easy wins. No. 11 Alabama had a bit of a scare as Arkansas mounted a second-half charge, but the Tide ultimately held on.

Here's what we're watching Saturday night: