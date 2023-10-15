College football scores, games: Caleb Williams, USC struggling against Notre Dame in second half
We’ve passed the midseason mark, so these games are gaining importance by the week. We could look back at Week 7 as a turning point in the season for several teams.
Saturday's slate features four ranked vs. ranked matchups and the biggest showdown of the day did not disappoint. No. 7 Washington held on to beat No. 8 Oregon in an offensive thriller as the game-tying kick in the final seconds sailed wide right. Michael Penix Jr. got the better of Bo Nix in the Heisman duel, throwing four touchdowns to Nix's two in the win.
There are also quite a few ranked teams on upset watch, but the morning games were all chalk as No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all cruised to easy wins. No. 11 Alabama had a bit of a scare as Arkansas mounted a second-half charge, but the Tide ultimately held on.
Here's what we're watching Saturday night:
Touchdown USC! Trojans finally find the end zone on MarShawn Lloyd's 31-yard run.
Notre Dame 24, USC 13
Miami nails a go-ahead field goal to close out the first half in Chapel Hill.
Miami 17, North Carolina 14
USC starts the 2nd half with a field goal and a stop on defense. Still a big mountain to climb for the Trojans.
Notre Dame 24, USC 6
No. 19 Washington State in BIG TROUBLE at home. Wildcats rolling in the 3rd quarter.
Arizona 30, WSU 6
Here's where we are at the midway point of most games: