College football rankings Week 4: Virginia Tech falls hard after upset loss

Two major upsets and several near-upsets altered college football's top 25.

Virginia Tech lost at previously winless Old Dominion in one of the least expected results of the past decade, dropping the out of the rankings. Boston College, meanwhile, squandered its first appearance in the rankings this season by falling to winless Purdue. The Eagles are also no longer in the top 25.

Oklahoma State lost 41-17 against Texas Tech, knocking the Cowboys from No. 15 to out of the rankings, while Mississippi State lost to previously unranked Kentucky.

Other teams escaped potential defeats that could have sent them tumbling down the polls. Oklahoma needed overtime to top Army, Wisconsin used a fourth-quarter burst to outlast Iowa and Stanford turned around a 24-7 deficit against Oregon to claim a dramatic win.

Here are college football rankings from the AP and Coaches polls ahead of Week 5:

College football rankings: Coaches Poll

Rank Team No. 1 votes W-L No. 1 Alabama 61 4-0 No. 2 Clemson 2 4-0 No. 3 Georgia 0 4-0 No. 4 Ohio State 1 4-0 No. 5 Oklahoma 0 4-0 No. 6 LSU 0 4-0 No. 7 Stanford 0 4-0 No. 8 Notre Dame 0 4-0 No. 9 Penn State 0 4-0 No. 10 Auburn 0 3-1 No. 11 Washington 0 3-1 No. 12 West Virginia 0 3-0 No. 13 Wisconsin 0 3-1 No. 14 UCF 0 3-0 No. 15 Michigan 0 3-1 No. 16 Miami (Fla.) 0 3-1 No. 17 Kentucky 0 4-0 No. 18 Michigan State 0 2-1 No. 19 Mississippi St. 0 3-1 No. 20 Oregon 0 3-1 No. 21 Oklahoma St. 0 3-1 No. 22 Texas 0 3-1 No. 23 Duke 0 4-0 No. 24 Virginia Tech 0 2-1 No. 25 Boise State 0 2-1

(Dropped out: TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Boston College; Others receiving votes: BYU 141; South Florida 113; Syracuse 83; Colorado 73; TCU 67; NC State 61; Texas Tech 56; South Carolina 52; California 38; Washington State 34; Florida 29; Texas A&M 29; Appalachian State 25; Iowa 23; Cincinnati 22; North Texas 17; Missouri 14; Maryland 9; Boston College 8; Arizona State 8; USC 8; San Diego State 6; Troy 5; Army 4; Arkansas State 3; Virginia 3; Utah 2; Buffalo 2). No. 9 Penn State 0 4-0

College football rankings: AP Top 25

Rank Team No. 1 votes W-L No. 1 Alabama 60 4-0 No. 2 Georgia 0 4-0 No. 3 Clemson 1 4-0 No. 4 Ohio State 0 4-0 No. 5 LSU 0 4-0 No. 6 Oklahoma 0 4-0 No. 7 Stanford 0 4-0 No. 8 Notre Dame 0 4-0 No. 9 Penn State 0 4-0 No. 10 Auburn 0 3-1 No. 11 Washington 0 3-1 No. 12 West Virginia 0 3-0 No. 13 UCF 0 3-0 No. 14 Michigan 0 3-1 No. 15 Wisconsin 0 3-1 No. 16 Miami (Fla.) 0 3-1 No. 17 Kentucky 0 4-0 No. 18 Texas 0 3-1 No. 19 Oregon 0 3-1 No. 20 BYU 0 3-1 No. 21 Michigan State 0 2-1 No. 22 Duke 0 4-0 No. 23 Mississipi St. 0 3-1 No. 24 California 0 3-0 No. 25 Texas Tech 0 3-1

(Dropped out: Virginia Tech, Boston College, TCU; Others receiving votes: Colorado 83, Boise State 58, Virginia Tech 55, South Florida 50, Oklahoma State 44, Texas A&M 41, Iowa 31, South Carolina 31, Florida 29, NC State 28, Syracuse 25, TCU 24, North Texas 10, Cincinnati 10, Utah 9, Mississippi 7, Missouri 7, Buffalo 6, Maryland 6, San Diego State 5, Arizona State 4).