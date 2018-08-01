College football rankings: SN's preseason Top 25 for 2018

College football spring practices have come and gone, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect from the 2018 season. With that in mind, Sporting News has updated its way-too-early preseason top-25 rankings for the 2018 season.

Keep in mind that last year's way-too-early Top 25 had all four College Football Playoff teams — and four New Year's Day Six teams — in the top 10. With that said, here's a look at Sporting News' updated preseason top-25 rankings for 2018.

Preseason college football rankings:

The Broncos are coming off their third double digit-win season in four seasons under Bryan Harsin, and there's no reason to expect any different in 2018. There isn't a team on Boise State's 2018 schedule, sans Oklahoma State, the Broncos can't beat. It certainly helps that quarterback Brett Rypien and running back Alexander Mattison lead a talented offense.

Justin Fuente didn't entertain some big-time coaching openings in the offseason, a testament to his commitment to Blacksburg. The Hokies have proven they're good enough to compete for the ACC championship game again, and they'll build around quarterback Josh Jackson to do so. But the loss of Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds on defense — not to mention projected starters in the defensive backfield in Mook Reynolds, Adonis Alexander and Jeremy Webb Jr. — will hurt.

Gone is Dan Mullen, though the Bulldogs have more than enough offensive weapons to succeed in 2018, starting with Nick Fitzgerald at quarterback and Aeris Williams at running back. Bringing in former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead — the architect of the Nittany Lions' high-flying offense the past two years — as head coach can only mean good things on offense.

Florida and Tennessee are breaking in first-year coaches, so this is a unique opportunity for Will Muschamp to lead the Gamecocks to a breakthrough in the SEC East. Quarterback Jake Bentley is back and should continue to improve with his supporting cast, too. Having a healthy Deebo Samuel will be a huge boost to the Gamecocks' season.

Tom Herman returns after leading the Longhorns to a bowl win in his first season. The nation's No. 3-ranked recruiting class is heading to Austin. Sam Ehlinger is a quarterback the program can build around. Texas lost to USC, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State by a combined 11 points in 2017. Can the Longhorns win the close games this year?

First-year coach Willie Taggart inherits a talented team. The Seminoles have a quarterback battle on their hands, but the emergence of star running back Cam Akers should make that transition easier. Will the Seminoles get back to competing for an ACC championship? Those are the expectations Taggart faces every year now.

Highly touted dual-threat quarterback Shawn Robinson will take over a team capable of making a run back to the Big 12 championship game. An early test against Ohio State on Sept. 15 will be telling. Gary Patterson has another chance to shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

Ed Orgeron led the Tigers to a January bowl game, and the addition of Ohio State transfer quarterback Joe Burrow should excite fans. Still, the Tigers have a rough schedule that sees them open against Miami in Jerry World, face East opponents Florida and Georgia in consecutive weeks and take on always-tough division rivals Alabama and Auburn. We'll know enough about this team before the Tide comes to Baton Rouge on Nov. 3.

Scott Frost is back at Nebraska, but incoming coach Josh Heupel inherits a fun and talented team, led by quarterback McKenzie Milton. A September showdown against Florida Atlantic will have huge ramifications for the Group of 5.

The Mountaineers have a top-flight quarterback in Will Grier, who finished with 3,490 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. All-American receiver David Sills returns along with Gary Jennings, and WVU will put up points. Will a defense that allowed 31.5 points per game last season improve enough along the way? That’s the biggest question if the Mountaineers truly want to contend for a Big 12 championship.

Sam Darnold is gone to the NFL, so the focus will be on the quarterback battle among JT Daniels, Matt Fink, Jack Sears and Holden Thomas. Running back Stephen Carr should have a breakout season, however, and coach Clay Helton has reestablished a winning culture within the program.

Quarterback K.J. Costello's continued development is imperative to the continued success of Stanford, though getting Bryce Love back for another season is big in that regard. The Cardinal are always in the mix with David Shaw, but the September schedule is tough, with San Diego State and USC at home, followed by road games at Oregon and Notre Dame.

Brian Lewerke emerged as Michigan State's quarterback of the future in 2017, and that was the key to another successful season — and remarkable turnaround — in 2017 under Mark Dantonio. Running back LJ Scott is returning, and Ohio State and Michigan must visit East Lansing. As Dantonio likes to say, “It's never over."

Too high? The confirmed status of of Shea Patterson in 2018 could be the missing piece that allows Jim Harbaugh to silence the critics after a disappointing five-loss season. To be honest, we wanted to go higher, but the Wolverines' schedule — which features road games at Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State — leaves them with a lot to prove.

Mark Richt and the Hurricanes arrived earlier than expected this year, and — despite three losses to end the season — should be back in ACC contention with Malik Rosier and a core that includes running back Travis Homer and a strong defense. Miami's nonconference schedule features a monster opener against LSU at Jerry World and a road trip to Toledo.

The Nittany Lions were four points away from an undefeated season in 2017. James Franklin continues to build through recruiting. Penn State, however, must deal with the loss of Saquon Barkley. But new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne called a great game in the Nittany Lions' Fiesta Bowl win. How will that affect quarterback Trace McSorley going forward?

A November that saw the Irish go 2-2 overshadowed a 10-3 season, and the offensive line must replace two top-10 NFL Draft picks in Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey. Brandon Wimbush has a talented group of receivers with which to work, and that's an area of development that could put Notre Dame over the top in 2018.

Gus Malzhan opted to stay at Auburn, and with good reason. There's enough talent on both sides of the ball to repeat as SEC West champions, and perhaps finish the job this time around. Jarrett Stidham is back, but leading rushers Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway are gone, as are Jeff Holland and Carlton Davis on defense. The Tigers also have to travel to Tuscaloosa and Athens this time around.

Chris Petersen has built a consistent winner at Washington. That will be tested when the Huskies and four-year starter Jake Browning take on Auburn in the season-opener in Atlanta. This is a huge game for the entire Pac-12; not just Washington.

Wisconsin returns quarterback Alex Hornibrook and star running back Jonathan Taylor. Paul Chryst continues to improve the skill positions while following a familiar pattern with the offensive line and defense. The next step is finishing the job at the Big Ten championship game. If the Badgers can do that for the first time since 2012, then they'll finally make the playoff.

Lincoln Riley couldn't have done a better job replacing Bob Stoops in Year 1, but the Sooners lost Baker Mayfield and a few other key pieces to the NFL. Kyler Murray and Co. struggled somewhat in the spring game, but should be ready to take the job. Early tests against Florida Atlantic (yes, really) and UCLA accelerate that learning curve.

Dwayne Haskins won the starting job in a fierce quarterback battle in Columbus, but Tate Martell will be an interesting player to watch in fall camp. Urban Meyer faces the usual attrition to the NFL Draft. J.K. Dobbins and Nick Bosa are back, however, and Ohio State is still the team to beat in the Big Ten despite trips to TCU, Penn State and Michigan State.

The Bulldogs were one of the big winners at the NFL Draft entry deadline last year. The defending SEC champions now have holes to fill, but the offense can build around sophomore Jake Fromm. Kirby Smart has an all-time recruiting class coming in, and the Bulldogs are in great position in the SEC East.

Business as usual for Dabo Swinney. The Tigers suffered a few losses to the NFL Draft, but running back Travis Etienne is a value pick for the Heisman Trophy and the defensive line features four potential first-round picks in Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell. The arrival of five-star freshman Trevor Lawrence has shaken up the quarterback battle, but that only reinforces the point: Clemson isn't going anywhere.

Yes, we put Alabama at No. 1 again. Chances are it will be atop the preseason polls that come out in August. Nick Saban may have a quarterback controversy between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, but he's working with the same talented stable of skill position players. One possible concern: Saban will be working with his third different defensive coordinator in four seasons, after Jeremy Pruitt left for Tennessee.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M, Memphis, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Arizona