College football rankings 2018: Alabama, Clemson atop composite preseason top 25
Preseason college football rankings for the 2018 season are trickling out now that spring football is over, and we have the long wait until opening week on Sept. 1.
So who's the preseason No. 1? Sporting News updated its post-spring top 25 this week, but we wanted to get a sense of what other publications are thinking. We checked out ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today and Athlon to get a consensus top 25; four of the five publications have defending national champion Alabama ranked No. 1.
We gathered all five polls to get a feel for how the first official preseason top 25 polls might look in August. Here’s how that shook out (25 points given for a No. 1 ranking, down to one point for a No. 25 ranking). Ties are broken with the team that received highest vote or votes in the most polls.
Composite top 25 college football rankings
TEAM
POINTS
1. Alabama
124
2. Clemson
121
3. Ohio State
111
4. Georgia
110
5. Wisconsin
100
6. Oklahoma
99
7. Washington
89
8. Miami
87
9. Penn State
80
10. Michigan State
78
11. Auburn
73
12. Michigan
73
13. Stanford
64
14. Notre Dame
62
15. Virginia Tech
51
16. Mississippi State
39
17. West Virginia
35
18. USC
35
19. Boise State
31
20. Texas
22
21. UCF
18
22. Florida State
18
23. LSU
16
24. TCU
13
25. Oregon
9
Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic 9, Oklahoma State 8, Texas A&M 8, South Carolina 6, Florida 6, San Diego State 5, Iowa State 4, Kansas State 1
Comparing the Top 25 rankings
TEAM
SN
CBS
USA
ESPN
ATH
Alabama
1
1
2
1
1
Clemson
2
2
1
2
2
Georgia
3
3
6
4
4
Ohio State
4
4
5
3
3
Oklahoma
5
8
7
5
6
Wisconsin
6
6
3
7
8
Washington
7
12
4
6
12
Auburn
8
10
11
19
9
Notre Dame
9
17
16
12
14
Penn State
10
7
9
13
11
Miami
11
9
10
8
5
Michigan
12
15
13
10
7
Michigan State
13
5
15
9
10
Stanford
14
13
12
14
13
USC
15
16
25
17
23
UCF
16
NR
NR
18
NR
Virginia Tech
17
14
18
15
15
LSU
18
25
NR
NR
19
TCU
19
NR
8
20
NR
Florida State
20
24
NR
NR
16
Oklahoma State
21
NR
23
NR
NR
Texas
22
20
NR
22
18
South Carolina
23
NR
24
25
NR
Mississippi State
24
11
21
16
17
Boise State
25
19
14
21
20
West Virginia
NR
18
19
11
21
Texas A&M
NR
21
NR
23
NR
Florida
NR
22
NR
NR
25
Oregon
NR
23
NR
24
22
Kansas State
NR
NR
NR
NR
24
Florida Atlantic
NR
NR
17
NR
NR
San Diego State
NR
NR
20
NR
NR
Iowa State
NR
NR
22
NR
NR