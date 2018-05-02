College football rankings 2018: Alabama, Clemson atop composite preseason top 25

Preseason college football rankings for the 2018 season are trickling out now that spring football is over, and we have the long wait until opening week on Sept. 1.

So who's the preseason No. 1? Sporting News updated its post-spring top 25 this week, but we wanted to get a sense of what other publications are thinking. We checked out ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today and Athlon to get a consensus top 25; four of the five publications have defending national champion Alabama ranked No. 1.

We gathered all five polls to get a feel for how the first official preseason top 25 polls might look in August. Here’s how that shook out (25 points given for a No. 1 ranking, down to one point for a No. 25 ranking). Ties are broken with the team that received highest vote or votes in the most polls.

Composite top 25 college football rankings

TEAM POINTS 1. Alabama 124 2. Clemson 121 3. Ohio State 111 4. Georgia 110 5. Wisconsin 100 6. Oklahoma 99 Wisconsin 6 6 3 7 8 7. Washington 89 8. Miami 87 9. Penn State 80 10. Michigan State 78 11. Auburn 73 12. Michigan 73 13. Stanford 64 14. Notre Dame 62 15. Virginia Tech 51 16. Mississippi State 39 17. West Virginia 35 18. USC 35 19. Boise State 31 20. Texas 22 21. UCF 18 22. Florida State 18 23. LSU 16 24. TCU 13 25. Oregon 9

Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic 9, Oklahoma State 8, Texas A&M 8, South Carolina 6, Florida 6, San Diego State 5, Iowa State 4, Kansas State 1

Comparing the Top 25 rankings

TEAM SN CBS USA ESPN ATH Alabama 1 1 2 1 1 Clemson 2 2 1 2 2 Georgia 3 3 6 4 4 Ohio State 4 4 5 3 3 Oklahoma 5 8 7 5 6 6. Oklahoma 99 Wisconsin 6 6 3 7 8 Washington 7 12 4 6 12 Auburn 8 10 11 19 9 Notre Dame 9 17 16 12 14 Penn State 10 7 9 13 11 Miami 11 9 10 8 5 Michigan 12 15 13 10 7 Michigan State 13 5 15 9 10 Stanford 14 13 12 14 13 USC 15 16 25 17 23 UCF 16 NR NR 18 NR Virginia Tech 17 14 18 15 15 LSU 18 25 NR NR 19 TCU 19 NR 8 20 NR Florida State 20 24 NR NR 16 Oklahoma State 21 NR 23 NR NR Texas 22 20 NR 22 18 South Carolina 23 NR 24 25 NR Mississippi State 24 11 21 16 17 Boise State 25 19 14 21 20 West Virginia NR 18 19 11 21 Texas A&M NR 21 NR 23 NR Florida NR 22 NR NR 25 Oregon NR 23 NR 24 22 Kansas State NR NR NR NR 24 Florida Atlantic NR NR 17 NR NR San Diego State NR NR 20 NR NR Iowa State NR NR 22 NR NR