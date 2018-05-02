College football rankings 2018: Alabama, Clemson atop composite preseason top 25

Sporting News
College football rankings 2018: Alabama, Clemson atop composite preseason top 25

Preseason college football rankings for the 2018 season are trickling out now that spring football is over, and we have the long wait until opening week on Sept. 1.

So who's the preseason No. 1? Sporting News updated its post-spring top 25 this week, but we wanted to get a sense of what other publications are thinking. We checked out ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today and Athlon to get a consensus top 25; four of the five publications have defending national champion Alabama ranked No. 1.

We gathered all five polls to get a feel for how the first official preseason top 25 polls might look in August. Here’s how that shook out (25 points given for a No. 1 ranking, down to one point for a No. 25 ranking). Ties are broken with the team that received highest vote or votes in the most polls.

Composite top 25 college football rankings

TEAM

POINTS

1. Alabama

124

2. Clemson

121

3. Ohio State

111

4. Georgia

110

5. Wisconsin

100

6. Oklahoma

99

7. Washington

89

8. Miami

87

9. Penn State

80

10. Michigan State

78

11. Auburn

73

12. Michigan

73

13. Stanford

64

14. Notre Dame

62

15. Virginia Tech

51

16. Mississippi State

39

17. West Virginia

35

18. USC

35

19. Boise State

31

20. Texas

22

21. UCF

18

22. Florida State

18

23. LSU

16

24. TCU

13

25. Oregon

9

Comparing the Top 25 rankings

TEAM

SN

CBS

USA

ESPN

ATH

Alabama

1

1

2

1

1

Clemson

2

2

1

2

2

Georgia

3

3

6

4

4

Ohio State

4

4

5

3

3

Oklahoma

5

8

7

5

6

Wisconsin

6

6

3

7

8

Washington

7

12

4

6

12

Auburn

8

10

11

19

9

Notre Dame

9

17

16

12

14

Penn State

10

7

9

13

11

Miami

11

9

10

8

5

Michigan

12

15

13

10

7

Michigan State

13

5

15

9

10

Stanford

14

13

12

14

13

USC

15

16

25

17

23

UCF

16

NR

NR

18

NR

Virginia Tech

17

14

18

15

15

LSU

18

25

NR

NR

19

TCU

19

NR

8

20

NR

Florida State

20

24

NR

NR

16

Oklahoma State

21

NR

23

NR

NR

Texas

22

20

NR

22

18

South Carolina

23

NR

24

25

NR

Mississippi State

24

11

21

16

17

Boise State

25

19

14

21

20

West Virginia

NR

18

19

11

21

Texas A&M

NR

21

NR

23

NR

Florida

NR

22

NR

NR

25

Oregon

NR

23

NR

24

22

Kansas State

NR

NR

NR

NR

24

Florida Atlantic

NR

NR

17

NR

NR

San Diego State

NR

NR

20

NR

NR

Iowa State

NR

NR

22

NR

NR

