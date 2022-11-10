College Football Race for the Case Week 11: Alabama heads to Oxford to face Ole Miss, the Rose Bowl is being difficult again & can LSU escape a trap game?
Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick the biggest college football games for week 11 against the spread in their weekly race for the case.
Before the fellas get to their picks, the show reacts to the 2022 college football season’s impressive TV ratings along with game attendance. The Rose Bowl is in the news again with another statement trying to keep their sunset tradition and primetime game monopoly alive. Mississippi State’s head coach Mike Leach made a wild statement about his team’s second half performance against Auburn. Pat received a bevy of facts about the Texas horned frog that display the popular TCU mascot’s intimidation. In food news, a 23-year-old was banned from carrying eggs in public in England & this weekend is the ‘Battle of the Bones’ between UAB and Memphis.
The show then gives their picks for the #7 ranked LSU Tigers at the Arkansas Razorbacks, the #9 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at the #11 ranked Ole Miss Rebels, the #22 ranked UFC Knights at the #17 ranked Tulane Green Wave, the #25 Washington Huskies at the #6 ranked Oregon Ducks, the #4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at the #18 ranked Texas Longhorns & as always, the guys share their lock of the week.
1:52 The college football TV ratings have been very strong this year
12:10 The Rose Bowl continues to be a hurdle for the College Football Playoff
24:12 Mike Leach was very displeased with his team’s performance last week
27:17 Pat was given a list of facts about the horned frog
29:32 UAB & Memphis will face off this weekend in the ‘Battle of the Bones’
30:39 A 23 year old was arrested for throwing eggs from King Charles
33:25 #7 LSU @ Arkansas
35:23 #22 UCF @ #17 Tulane
38:32 #9 Alabama @ #11 Ole Miss
41:16 #25 Washington @ #6 Oregon
43:08 #4 TCU @ #18 Texas
45:35 Lock of the week
Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.
Follow Dan @DanWetzel
Follow Pat @ByPatForde
Follow Ross @RossDellenger
Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts