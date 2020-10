Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Esteemed writers Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap a weekend where the SEC fully morphed into the Big 12… and then Texas and OU said, “Hold My Beer.” Just how bad is LSU? And can we get justice for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks?

