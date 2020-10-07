College Football Podcast: Prove-it week for Miami & Tennessee, MSU poop bandit & picking Week 6 games

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

We have a packed podcast for you heading into a loaded weekend slate. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde preview two huge ranked matchups as the #7 Miami Hurricanes head to the top-ranked Clemson Tigers and #14 Tennessee Volunteers will take on #3 Georgia Bulldogs between the hedges. Can either the Vols or Canes bounce back to prominence?

Two "old friends" reunite this weekend when Alabama travels to Ole Miss. Will Nick Saban run the score up on Lane Kiffin?

Pat, Pete and Dan also tell the story of a wild and angry Michigan State fan before they pick the best matchups against the spread.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts