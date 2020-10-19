College Football Podcast: It’s still Clemson & Alabama’s world

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Another Saturday is in the books as the Tide and Tigers once again proved they are the kings of the college football landscape. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde recap the heavyweight showdown in Tuscaloosa as Alabama topped Georgia 41-24. Can a 3rd team step up to present a challenge?

The guys also share an all-time fan radio call out of Tennessee, hand out their small-sample Heisman awards & pay tribute to the late & legendary columnist Sid Hartman.

