College Football Playoff: Washington vs. Texas in an early Sugar Bowl thriller

Washington: The Huskies are looking for their first undefeated season since 1991. That’s the only time Washington has ever claimed a national title as Billy Joe Hobert and Mario Bailey led the Washington offense.
Washington is also hoping for its first CFP victory. The Huskies’ only other playoff appearance came after the 2016 season when Washington lost to Alabama in the Peach Bowl.
Texas: The Longhorns are looking for their first national title since Vince Young scampered into the end zone against USC to win the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2005 season. And even though Texas is heading to the SEC, the Big 12 would probably take a small bit of pride in a Texas win. Texas would be just the second Big 12 team after TCU to play for the national title in the CFP era.
We are back in action for the 2nd half of the Sugar Bowl. Washington gets the ball to start us off.
