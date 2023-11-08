College Football Playoff: Top eight teams unchanged in second set of rankings

Ohio State is on top of the College Football Playoff rankings again. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz via Getty Images)

There wasn’t much movement at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings.

With all five undefeated Power Five teams scoring victories in Week 10, the top five was unchanged. Ohio State kept the top spot over Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington.

Overall, the top eight didn't change. Oregon stayed as the top one-loss team at No. 6 ahead of Texas and Alabama. Ole Miss moved up to No. 9 while Penn State jumped to No. 10.

Ole Miss and Penn State jumped up because of Oklahoma's loss to Oklahoma State. The Sooners tumbled to No. 17 and are two spots behind the Cowboys at No. 15.

LSU dropped from No. 14 to No. 19 after losing to Alabama while Notre Dame fell from No. 15 to No. 20 after losing on the road to Clemson.

Georgia and Alabama don't move after ranked wins

Georgia beat No. 12 Missouri in Week 10 and, like Alabama, stayed in the same spot. The committee was clearly convinced enough by Ohio State's strong second half in its win over Rutgers to keep the Buckeyes in the top spot.

Alabama really didn't have a place to go either. Texas beat Alabama in September; even though the Longhorns needed overtime to stave off a Kansas State comeback, it's hard to justify Alabama leaping over Texas because of that head-to-head victory.

Key matchups in Week 11

There are two top-10 games in Week 11 with No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 3 Michigan visiting No. 10 Penn State. Ole Miss and Penn State will see their playoff hopes extinguished with a loss.

No. 13 Tennessee visits No. 14 Missouri in a game that could go a long way to determining a New Year's Six bowl spot. No. 5 Washington also gets a test in a visit from No. 18 Utah while No. 6 Oregon hosts a USC team that dropped out of the rankings after losing to the Huskies in Week 10.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

Story continues

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)