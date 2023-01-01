College Football Playoff Semifinals Overreaction: TCU takes down Michigan & Georgia wins a thriller against Ohio State

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger recap all the excitement from the college football playoff semifinals on today’s pod.

The guys start with the shootout in Atlanta where the Georgia Bulldogs just barely outlasted the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 42-41 thriller. A shaky start from Georgia and Stetson Bennett gave Ohio State hope, but the Bulldogs escaped on a last-second missed field goal.

In the Fiesta Bowl, the TCU Horned Frogs' Cinderella season continues after they beat the Michigan Wolverines in exciting fashion. Max Duggan and company were able to use just enough magic and took advantage of Michigan's mistakes to make it to the national championship. The pod then closes out with a very quick preview of next week's CFP title game between the TCU Horned frogs and Georgia Bulldogs.

3:00 The Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41

30:55 The TCU Horned Frogs edge out the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 51-45

58:00 Does TCU have a chance against Georgia in the National Championship?

