College Football Playoff selects financial officer

IRVING, Texas (AP) -- Dave Marmion has been selected chief financial officer for the College Football Playoff.

Marmion had been Texas' executive senior associate athletic director and chief financial officer since 2012.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced the hiring Monday, calling Marmion a ''national leader among financial officers in college athletics.''

Before joining Texas' staff, Marmion spent 11 years at Wake Forest, including six as associate athletic director for finance and administration. He also worked at Florida State and is a former president of the College Athletic Business Managers Association.

