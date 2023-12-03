What the college football playoff selection committee did to Florida St. is criminal

There was no good way to do this, and the committee did what had to be done by whacking not one but two members of La Cosa Nostra.

That’s what the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Show felt like, a scene from the Martin Scorsese mob movie, Goodfellas.

That’s how it happens. That’s how fast it takes for a guy to get whacked. ... If you’re part of a crew, nobody ever tells you that they’re going to kill you, doesn’t happen that way.

If you have no investment in what transpired Sunday morning - i.e. you’re not an alum, your kid doesn’t go to school there, etc. - this version of college football’s reality TV show was the most entertaining since TCU and Baylor were left out in the first edition, in 2014.

Screwing over a TCU or a Baylor isn’t quite the same as doing the same thing to a Florida State. To a Georgia.

Your 2023 playoff teams are:

1. Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1) on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

2. Washington (13-0) No. 3. Texas (12-1) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

The teams left out: No. 5 Florida State (13-0), No. 6 Georgia (12-1).

You see that correctly; an undefeated power team from a power conference is out in favor of two one-loss teams.

There is little chance these playoff games will live up to the playoff debate. We will long remember this more than we will the actual games.

Every single member of Florida State’s football team should opt out of its bowl game. Because there is, once again, no point in playing the game.

Don’t waste your breath with the quarterback issue, which is considerable, for FSU. Because of injury FSU is down to its second or third-string quarterback, which is why the Noles are out.

FSU finish undefeated in a major conference; the Noles now move ahead of TCU’s 2014 team as the gold standard for getting robbed of a playoff spot in the four-team playoff era.

College football remains the beauty contest that we can’t quit.

The only real surprise on Sunday morning was that both Ohio State and Notre Dame were left out of the final four-team college football playoff. One or both of these teams always seem to get in, regardless of records.

Once the final results from Saturday’s conference championship games were in, one of college football’s Rockefeller, du Pont or Walton families was going to be left out of the club.

Not inviting a 1-loss Texas, a 1-loss Alabama or a 1-loss Georgia to college football’s most exclusive party feels like slapping the face of royalty on the steps of Westminster Abbey, but the cartel had to get someone.

Bama’s win over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game put the committee in this spot.

The committee relies on the tired, “Four best teams,” to explain these final rankings. “Four best teams” is a subjective sentence to “explain” whatever combination of numbers and “facts” a handful of people use to justify their selections.

Using college football logic, which is a contradiction in terms, there was no way the cartel could win on Sunday. They are right just as much as they are wrong.

And, when reviewing the playoffs since this format began in 2014, seldom have they given us the “four best teams.” Remember, this committee gave us Notre Dame, twice, in the playoffs.

Across the board, with limited exception, the playoffs have been blowouts.

A person could easily make the case that Georgia is just as much “one of the four best” teams as Texas. Because the Bulldogs are one of the four best teams in the nation.

Two teams were guaranteed to be sick on Sunday morning. One of those teams should not have been the one that finished with zero losses.

With the playoff field expanding next season to 12 teams, what happened to Florida State on Sunday will not happen again.

But it happened on Sunday, which only illustrated what we already know: College football is a fun version of Real Housewives of Tuscaloosa, and the most important detail is how you look.