College Football Playoff scores, updates: Georgia rallies past Ohio State in thrilling Peach Bowl finish

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts after a field goal against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Georgia took a punch — took a whole lot of punches, really — but twice rallied from 14 points down, including in the fourth quarter, to defeat a tenacious, opportunistic Ohio State team 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Georgia now returns to the national championship game, where only TCU stands between the Dawgs and a second straight national championship.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found Adonai Mitchell for the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown strike with 54 seconds to play, completing a furious comeback and setting up a heart-stopping finish.

Ohio State, led by a fantastic showing from QB C.J. Stroud, drove the ball to the edge of field-goal range in the final minute and had one last shot to win it, but kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left in the closing seconds.