College Football Playoff scores, updates: Georgia rallies past Ohio State in thrilling Peach Bowl finish
ATLANTA — Georgia took a punch — took a whole lot of punches, really — but twice rallied from 14 points down, including in the fourth quarter, to defeat a tenacious, opportunistic Ohio State team 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Georgia now returns to the national championship game, where only TCU stands between the Dawgs and a second straight national championship.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found Adonai Mitchell for the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown strike with 54 seconds to play, completing a furious comeback and setting up a heart-stopping finish.
Ohio State, led by a fantastic showing from QB C.J. Stroud, drove the ball to the edge of field-goal range in the final minute and had one last shot to win it, but kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left in the closing seconds.
Ohio State is in field goal range with 17 seconds to go. Each team has one timeout left