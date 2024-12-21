Advertisement

College Football Playoff scores, results: Notre Dame handles Indiana in first game of 12-team playoff era

yahoo sports staff
SOUTH BEND, IN - DECEMBER 20:
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with quarterback Riley Leonard (13) after a touchdown during their win over Indiana on Friday.

The first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff era is in the books.

Indiana was no match for Notre Dame.

The No. 7 Fighting Irish cruised to a 27-17 win over the No. 10 Hoosiers. The game was effectively over when Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love tied a school record and set a College Football Playoff record when he ran 98 yards for a TD in the first quarter.

Of course, nobody watching knew at the time that Love had ended the game. But as it went on, it became clearer and clearer that Love’s run was the great example of how the night was going to go for Indiana.

Read Nick Bromberg's full game recap right here.

    CFP bracket
    Notre Dame advances to CFP quartefinals!

    Notre Dame pretty thoroughly dominated Indiana despite what the final score says. The Irish advance to face Georgia in the quarterfinals. That game will be the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

    Touchdown Indiana

    Yet another score for the Hoosiers on a nice throw from Kurtis Rourke to Omar Cooper Jr.

    But the failed 2-point try keeps it a 2-score game.

    Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17 | 25 seconds left

    Indiana recovers onside kick

    Hoosiers aren't going away! They fall on a perfectly played onside kick and get the ball right back.

    Touchdown Indiana

    It won't change the outcome, but the Hoosiers get into the end zone via Kurtis Rourke's 7-yard pass to Myles Price. Indiana tacks on a 2-point conversion for good measure.

    Notre Dame 27, Indiana 11 | 1:27 to play

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    Riley Leonard scores it on a 1-yard keeper, and now this one is REALLY over.

    Notre Dame 27, Indiana 3

    Indiana punts while down 3 scores

    The Hoosiers punt it away on 4th and 11 from near midfield, trailing by 17 with roughly 10:30 to play.

    Curious decision there ...

    Notre Dame FG BLOCKED

    Mitch Jeter's short attempt is blocked by James Carpenter and Indiana returns it to its own 40-yard line.

    Hoosiers needed that to stay alive.

    Indiana running out of time

    The Hoosiers desperately need to hold the Irish to a field goal here to stay in it. Notre Dame has the ball at the 18-yard line with 13 minutes left.

    End of 3rd: Notre Dame 20, Indiana 3

    Hoosiers have 15 minutes to try to get something going and save their season. The winner will face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

    Another 3-and-out for Hoosiers

    The offensive woes continue for Indiana, which doesn't have a first down yet in the 2nd half.

    Notre Dame adds a FG

    Mitch Jeter's kick is good from 33 yards. The Irish extend the lead to 20-3.

    Costly penalty for Indiana

    Indiana had Notre Dame stopped on 3rd and long, but Indiana's James Carpenter hit QB Riley Leonard as he was going out of bounds. The late hit penalty gives ND a fresh set of downs.

    Indiana goes nowhere

    Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke gets sacked twice, leading to a punt from the Hoosiers' own end zone.

    Great starting field position for Notre Dame.

    Notre Dame's leader in sacks, Rylie Mills, was injured in that series. That could be significant for the Irish.

    Indiana forces a punt

    Notre Dame couldn't capitalize on the big return, failing to get a first down. It's a punt and Indiana ball just like that.

    Notre Dame starts 2nd half with a bang

    The Irish ran a lateral on the opening kick return of the 2nd half, and Jordan Faison took it all the way to the Indiana 47-yard line.

    Halftime stats

    Total yards:

    Notre Dame - 242 (7.1 yards per play)

    Indiana - 138 (4.6 ypp)

    Player stats:

    Halftime: Notre Dame 17, Indiana 3

    The Irish have mostly dominated on both sides of the ball. Indiana's red zone interception looms large.

    Notre Dame adds a FG

    Mitch Jeter's 49-yarder hits and the Irish lead is back to 14 points.

    Big spot for Jeter, who has battled injuries and struggled for most of the season.

    Notre Dame into IU territory

    The Irish are just past midfield with 42 seconds left in the half, trying to add some points before the break.

    Unfamiliar feeling for Hoosiers

    Indiana isn't used to playing from behind this season.

    Indiana takes the FG

    Hoosiers opt for the points as Nicolas Radicic hits from 34 yards to point them on the board.

    Notre Dame leads 14-3 with 3:26 to play in the first half.

    Decision time for Indiana

    The Hoosiers are facing 4th and 4 at the Notre Dame 16. They looked like they were planning to go for it before calling a timeout. What do you do?

    Indiana gets a stop

    Notre Dame goes 3 and out and punts it away.

    Hoosiers ball and the really need to get some points on the board.

    Indiana's offense stalling

    The Hoosiers are forced to punt for the third time already as they're struggling to block Notre Dame's defensive front. Ugly start for one of the nation's top offenses

    Notre Dame's TD drive was 16 plays, 83 yards and took 9:08 of game clock.

    That was ND simply imposing its will on its in-state foe.

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    Riley Leonard finds Jayden Thomas in the back of the end zone. And the Irish double their lead to 14-0.

    Just about a perfect start for the home team in the playoffs.

    End of 1st: Notre Dame 7, Indiana 0

    After a wild first few minutes, things have settled a bit in South Bend. But Notre Dame is in the red zone and threatening to add to its lead.

    Notre Dame marching

    The Irish have the ball again and they've methodically moved it into Indiana territory.

    Already on the edge of field goal range.

    What a start!

    The first 5 minutes of the first playoff game in a 12-team format featured:

    • Indiana interception

    • Notre Dame interception

    • Notre Dame 98-yard TD run

    Have we taken a breath yet?

    Notre Dame 98-yard TD!

    Jeremiyah Love breaks free for a HUGE touchdown run down the sideline!

    Irish strike first to take a 7-0 lead.

    Notre Dame gets it back on a INT!

    Right after Indiana got into the red zone, Kurtis Rourke gets intercepted by Xavier Watts near the goal line. That's Watts' 6th INT of the season.

    The Irish get it right back.

    Indiana interception!

    Notre Dame's first pass attempt of the game is picked off by D'Angelo Ponds after James Carpenter batted Riley Leonard's pass into the air at the line.

    Hoosiers take over at the Notre Dame 41-yard line!

    Indiana goes three-and-out

    It's a short possession for the Hoosiers as they have no luck moving the ball on the opening drive (they actually moved backwards three yards).

    The 12-team College Football Playoff is underway!!!

    Indiana will have the ball first.

    Curt Cignetti provides Notre Dame with late bulletin-board material

    Good evening folks and welcome to our live tracker for the first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff!

    We still have about an hour before kickoff, so here's what's been going on in college football the last few days while we wait.