College Football Playoff scores, results: Notre Dame handles Indiana in first game of 12-team playoff era

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with quarterback Riley Leonard (13) after a touchdown during their win over Indiana on Friday. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff era is in the books.

Indiana was no match for Notre Dame.

The No. 7 Fighting Irish cruised to a 27-17 win over the No. 10 Hoosiers. The game was effectively over when Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love tied a school record and set a College Football Playoff record when he ran 98 yards for a TD in the first quarter.

Of course, nobody watching knew at the time that Love had ended the game. But as it went on, it became clearer and clearer that Love’s run was the great example of how the night was going to go for Indiana.

