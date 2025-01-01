College Football Playoff scores, highlights, results: Texas vs. Arizona State, Ohio State vs. Oregon and more

Happy New Year! We're ringing in 2025 with a full day of College Football Playoff action.

We have three games Wednesday after Penn State got the quarterfinals started with a 31-14 win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The expanded playoff didn't exactly deliver in the first round, but we have some heavyweight matchups on tap now as the remaining teams vie for a spot in the semifinals.

Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas -12.5 | Total: 51.5

This is a fascinating matchup between two of the most creative offensive minds in college football. Kenny Dillingham has schemed an offense that has scored 53 TDs this season while Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will assuredly have a couple of new looks for the Arizona State defense. This may be a game that’s much more about the staying power of the ASU defense than the ASU offense.

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -2.5 | Total: 55.5

How loose is Ohio State? The Buckeyes looked like a totally different team against the Volunteers than they did against Michigan. The offensive stats from the matchup between Ohio State and Oregon on Oct. 12 were almost identical. The big separator between the teams came via penalties and turnovers. Which team will come out on top in the rematch?

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Georgia -1.5 | Total: 44.5

No one will question how well Georgia coach Kirby Smart can motivate his team, especially in a circumstance like this with his starting quarterback injured and off to the NFL. But just how well can Georgia move the ball with Gunner Stockton in the game? We won't be surprised to see Georgia stick to its run game.