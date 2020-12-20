College Football Playoff’s road to Miami begins as the four semifinalists are unveiled

The playoff field is set.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the quartet advancing to this year’s College Football Playoff semifinals, competing for two spots in the 2021 CFP national championship game that will be held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 11.

Alabama and Clemson have now been in six of the seven iterations of the College Football Playoffs. Ohio State is making its fourth appearance and Notre Dame its second.

All four teams play their semifinal contests on Jan. 1.

No. 1 seed Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will play in the afternoon game, with a 5 p.m. kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. It’s a rematch of the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, a contest Alabama won 42-14 in Miami when Hard Rock Stadium was called Sun Life Stadium.

The game was originally supposed to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, but the game was relocated “based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California along with the inability to host player and coach guests at any game in California,” according to a press release by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

“Add this to the list of ways 2020 has demanded flexibility and last-minute accommodation from everyone in college football,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement Saturday night. “Given all the complexities and difficulties involved, this is the best outcome for everyone concerned.”

No. 2 seed Clemson and No. 3 seed Ohio State will play in the Sugar Bowl, with kickoff set for 8:45 p.m.

It’s the second consecutive year and third time overall Clemson and Ohio State have faced off in a CFP semifinal. Clemson won both matchups, 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl in the 2016-17 season and 29-23 last year also in the Fiesta Bowl.

Heading into Sunday’s reveal, the main question surrounded which team would get the fourth and final spot in the playoffs, with Notre Dame and Texas A&M as the two favorites to vie for the No. 4 seed.

The 13-person CFP selection committee went with the Fighting Irish, the team they had ranked No. 2 in all four of its previous rankings before Notre Dame’s crushing 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Even with the three-score defeat, Notre Dame’s resume still included an overtime victory over Clemson earlier in the season and a 14-point road win over North Carolina, which the committee ranked No. 15 last week. The Fighting Irish averaged 37.7 points per game during its 10-game regular-season slate and held six of its opponents to 17 points or fewer. Notre Dame is the first team to lose in its conference championship game and still be named one of the four playoff semifinalists the next day.

The top three spots, meanwhile, seemed all but set after Saturday’s conference championship games.

Alabama (11-0), eyeing its first national title since 2017, held onto its top spot in the rankings after beating the Florida Gators 52-46 in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide dominated its competition on a weekly basis, outscoring opponents 547-214.

Outside of Saturday, Alabama won every game by at least 15 points and had seven victories by at least 28 points. Alabama has three players on offense who are legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders: quarterback Mac Jones (3,739 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, four interceptions), running back Najee Harris (1,262 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, 5.9 yards per rush) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (98 catches, 1,511 yards, 17 touchdowns).

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (6) holds up the trophy as he celebrates with teammates following their 34-10 victory over Notre Dame at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson (10-1) avenged its lone loss of the season Saturday by defeating Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Championship Game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the heavy favorite to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, missed the first matchup between the Tigers and Fighting Irish (a 47-40 Notre Dame overtime win) after testing positive for COVID-19. In the conference title game, Lawrence completed 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. The Tigers defense held Notre Dame to 263 yards, more than 200 yards below the team’s season average and less than half of the 518 yards it put up in the first matchup.

All but one of Clemson’s wins was by at least 20 points.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, holds the trophy along side running back Trey Sermon after defeating Northwestern in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 22-10.

Ohio State (6-0) played the fewest games of the four semifinalists due to a combination of the Big Ten’s late start to the season (the league’s first games were on Oct. 23 and 24) and Ohio State having three of its eight regular-season games canceled due to COVID-19 complications. That didn’t stop the selection committee from putting the Big Ten Champions in the playoffs.

The Buckeyes outscored their half-dozen opponents 255-126 and have a pair of wins over ranked opponents (42-35 over Indiana on Nov. 21 and 22-10 over Northwestern on Saturday in the conference championship).

This story will be updated.