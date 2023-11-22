College Football Playoff rankings: Washington moves up to No. 4 ahead of Florida State

Georgia remains in a familiar position in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive week, bolstered by an impressive defeat of Tennessee — their third win in a row against a team in the committee's rankings.

Ohio State remains in the second spot ahead if its showdown with No. 3 Michigan. The Buckeyes have lost the last two games in the heated rivalry with the Wolverines. The winner would just need to beat Iowa in next week's Big Ten title game to secure a spot in the playoff.

The change in the top four comes at No. 4 with Washington moving up one spot and switching places with Florida State. The Huskies posted an impressive road win against Oregon State in Week 12 and are only two wins away from an unbeaten regular season.

The Seminoles are facing the challenge of playing without Jordan Travis after the quarterback was ruled out for the season due to a leg injury he suffered against North Alabama last week. Florida State will have to beat Florida and Louisville, in the ACC title game with Tate Rodemaker starting in place of Travis to finish 13-0.

Oregon continues to lead the one-loss teams behind the remaining Power Five unbeatens. The Ducks are followed by Texas and Alabama for the fourth consecutive week. The top 10 is completed by Missouri and Louisville.

No. 23 Tulane is the top team representing the Group of Five conferences. The Green Wave face Texas-San Antonio and then a likely matchup against SMU in the American Athletic title game. Liberty from Conference USA joined the rankings at No. 25. The highest-ranked champion from those leagues earns an automatic berth into the New Year's Six.

The final ranking of the committee will take place Dec. 3, and the top four teams will earn spots in the playoff. The semifinals will be played at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The championship game will take place on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

College Football Playoff committee Top 25

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. Washington (11-0)

5. Florida State (11-0)

6. Oregon (10-1)

7. Texas (10-1)

8. Alabama (10-1)

9. Missouri (9-2)

10. Louisville (10-1)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Mississippi (9-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

14. LSU (8-3)

15. Arizona (8-3)

16. Oregon State (8-3)

17. Iowa (9-2)

18. Notre Dame (8-3)

19. Kansas State (8-3)

20. Oklahoma State (8-3)

21. Tennessee (7-4)

22. North Carolina State (8-3)

23. Tulane (10-1)

24. Clemson (7-4)

25. Liberty (11-0)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings: Washington jumps Florida State