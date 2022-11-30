College Football Playoff rankings: USC moves up to No. 4 ahead of Ohio State at No. 5

USC is in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Trojans’ win over Notre Dame and Michigan’s win over Ohio State pushed USC into the top four in the penultimate rankings of the season. If USC beats Utah in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night, the Trojans will be in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia remained at No. 1 while Michigan moved up to No. 2 and TCU moved up to No. 3. The Buckeyes are at No. 5 ahead of Alabama at No. 6 and are poised to potentially move into the playoff on the final week of the season despite missing out on the Big Ten title game if TCU or USC lose.