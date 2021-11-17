College Football Playoff rankings: Top 7 does not change, Oklahoma falls out of top 10

There wasn’t much movement at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings this week.

The CFP selection committee unveiled its most-recent rankings on Tuesday night, and the top seven teams did not change. The top four still consists of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State. All four of those teams won comfortably on Saturday, and Oregon still has the edge over Ohio State thanks to its win over the Buckeyes back in Week 2.

Cincinnati, still undefeated after beating South Florida, remained in the No. 5 spot while Michigan and Michigan State were next No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Michigan State beat Michigan back in Week 9, but controversially fell behind the Wolverines last week following a loss to Purdue. A week later, the Wolverines and Spartans remained in the same spots.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma had a substantial drop from No. 8 down to No. 13. The Sooners lost 27-14 to Baylor on Saturday. It was their first loss of the year after a season full of close calls, and they fell five spots and are now outside the top 10.

Baylor, No. 13 last week, jumped up to No. 11 and are now the second highest-ranked team from the Big 12. The highest-ranked team in the Big 12 is now No. 9 Oklahoma State, which moved up one spot after blowing out TCU 63-17 on Saturday.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is hanging around in the top 10 and moved up from No. 9 last week to No. 8 this week.

Additionally, Wake Forest moved up to No. 10 after a win over a ranked NC State team on Saturday night. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 12 last week.

What lies ahead for the top teams in the CFP rankings?

The big Michigan-Michigan State controversy from last week will take care of itself on the field. Michigan State heads to Columbus to play Ohio State on Saturday, and the winner of that game will be in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten East and have an inside track to a playoff berth. Ohio State also still has Michigan on its schedule on the last weekend of the regular season.

In the Pac-12, Oregon has one of its toughest tests of the season ahead when it travels to Salt Lake City to face No. 23 Utah. The Utes are the front-runner in the Pac-12 South, so Oregon and Utah could meet again in a few weeks in the Pac-12 title game. Nonetheless, Oregon already has a loss to Stanford, so it cannot afford to slip up against the Utes.

No. 2 Alabama also plays a ranked team this weekend when it hosts No. 21 Arkansas. Alabama will win the SEC West with a victory, setting up a showdown with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game.

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs off the field following an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Who else rose and fell in the CFP rankings?

Further down in the rankings, there were five different teams that moved up three spots. Another team jumped up four spots.

Ole Miss moved up three spots to No. 12 after beating Texas A&M. Wisconsin won its sixth straight game and is now up to No. 15. Another Big Ten West team, Iowa, jumped up three spots to No. 17 following a win over Minnesota.

No. 18 Pittsburgh and No. 19 San Diego State also each moved up three places. Arkansas, now No. 21, jumped up four spots after a road win over LSU.

Other than Oklahoma, Texas A&M had the biggest fall. The Aggies dropped from No. 11 to No. 16 after losing to Ole Miss in Oxford. NC State also saw its ranking fall. The Wolfpack went from No. 16 to No. 20 following a loss to Wake Forest.

In the Group of Five, undefeated UTSA moved up one spot to No. 22 while Houston made its debut in the rankings this season at No. 24. UH is 9-1 and has won nine consecutive games.

Full College Football Playoff rankings