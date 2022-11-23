College Football Playoff rankings: LSU moves up to No. 5, USC to No. 6
LSU and USC crept closer to the top four in the post-Week 12 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 after it was blown out by South Carolina and LSU moved up to No. 5 and USC moved up to No. 6 as a result. The top four stayed Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU in that order.
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Tennessee
11. Penn State
12. Kansas State
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. North Carolina
18. UCLA
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. UCF
23. Texas
24. Cincinnati
25. Louisville