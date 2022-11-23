College Football Playoff rankings: LSU moves up to No. 5, USC to No. 6

LSU and USC crept closer to the top four in the post-Week 12 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 after it was blown out by South Carolina and LSU moved up to No. 5 and USC moved up to No. 6 as a result. The top four stayed Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU in that order.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville